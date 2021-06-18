Ballyglass RNLI and Belmullet Tidal Pool Swimmers have won a golden welly award for their recent fundraising efforts for the charity that saves lives at sea.

The RNLI award for ‘Best Community Partnership Fundraiser’, one of only six awards across Ireland and the UK, was announced last week at the RNLI’s virtual Mayday awards ceremony.

The Golden Welly awards recognise and celebrate the fantastic work and contributions made to the RNLI’s annual Mayday fundraising campaign.

This year for the Mayday Mile, Michelle Healy and her mother Liz Healy, both on the committee of Belmullet Swim Club, came up with the idea of swimming a mile for the RNLI.

Over five days during May, a total of 59 swimmers swam a collective distance of 74 miles in their Atlantic Ocean tidal pool raising €2,016.

Pádraic Sheeran, Ballyglass RNLI’s Lifeboat Operations Manager said there has always been a great relationship between Ballyglass RNLI and Belmullet Swim Club.