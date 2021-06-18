A Mayo woman will be formally recognised for her role in helping the allies successfully complete the D-Day landings during the Second World War.

John J. Kelly, a retired Aerospace Engineer, is leading a tribute to 98-year-old Maureen (Flavin) Sweeney at the Sonas Nursing Home in Belmullet tomorrow evening.

Maureen was working as a post office assistant in Blacksod Post Office in 1944 and sent a weather report to the Met office in Dublin that led to D-Day in Normandy being postponed.

She will be presented with letters and awards from The World War 2 Museum in New Orleans, from Congressman Jack Bergman in the US Congress and from some of the families of people who fought and survived on the beaches of Normandy as recognition of her and her family’s work.

This will be the first time she has been recognised in the USA for the work that she and the Sweeney family did during World War Two.

John J. Kelly, a lead manufacturer during the Apollo 11 moon landings will speak at tomorrow’s event dedicated to Maureen Sweeney.

He has been telling Midwest News about the importance of her work on the West Coast of Ireland to the ally’s war effort.

A link to the live stream of Maureen Flavin Sweeney’s tribute will be broadcast at 5pm Irish time on vimeo.com. https://vimeo.com/event/1040405