To commemorate the Decade of the Centenaries, Mayo County Council Arts Service, in partnership with the Jackie ClarkeCollection, commissioned Achill born, Margo McNulty, as the Decade of Centenaries Artist Residency.

Her commission, entitled, Keepsakes, involve uncovering examples of ‘personal objects’, mementoes or stories relating to the period of theWar of Independence, the Treaty, and Civil War.

Margo wants to stimulate the interest and involvement of the people of Mayo at home and abroad who have mementos of that period.

She hopes that the project will promote a deeper understanding of the impact of the events that took place over 100 years ago on Mayo people and families”.

To that end, she is asking anyone with items that may be of interest to contact her at the Jackie Clareke Collection in Ballina. Her residency will culminate with a publicly accessible artwork in November 2021.

To tell us more about the project Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley has been speaking to Margo and to Edel Healy of Mayo County Council’s Arts Service…