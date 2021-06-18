Daily Million players in Roscommon are being urged to check their tickets carefully after one lucky player scooped the top prize of €1,000,000 in Wednesday night’s draw.

The winning store where the Quick Pick ticket was purchased will be announced in the coming days.

The winning numbers for Wednesday night’s 9pm draw were: 01, 05, 08, 11, 13, 32 and the bonus 03.

The winner is advised to sign the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place.

They can contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and arrangements will be made for them to collect their prize.