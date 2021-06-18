Mayo Fianna Fail deputy Dara Calleary says he is confident that a solution can be found to restore the freight train service that has ceased operation from Ballina to Dublin Port.

The decision by Dublin Port to stop the service occurred suddenly last week, without consultation with Irish Rail or IWT, the company that operates the freight service.

Deputy Calleary had what he has described as 'a productive meeting' with Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Galway’s Hildegard Naughton yesterday on the matter.

Minister Naughton says her department is actively pursuing a resolution.

However, Dublin Port outlined to Midwest News in a statement earlier this week that it simply no longer has room at the port for the Ballina freight service, as so much of its facility’s are now being used by the Dept of Agriculture for customs under Brexit trade.

Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Mallery put it to deputy Calleary that there is no good news on the restoration of the service to date..