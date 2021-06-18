Galway University Hospitals, in line with guidance issued by national HSE, will be implementing changes to visiting arrangements at both University Hospital Galway and Merlin Park University Hospital with effect from Monday next ( 21st June).

From Monday, the hospitals will be facilitating 1 visitor per inpatient each day. Visiting times will be from 2pm to 3pm and from 7pm to 8pm. Only 1 visit per patient per day can be facilitated at the present time.

Visits must be pre-arranged by family members / visitors, who should contact the relevant ward or Unit in advance.

Visitors will be required to complete a screening checklist regarding COVID-19, on entry to the hospital.

Management say that it is really important that visitors continue to follow all the public health guidance, including wearing a face mask and performing good hand hygiene regularly, during a visit to the hospital.

Galway University Hospitals are also requesting that where possible, approved visitors will have received a COVID-19 vaccination, in order to minimise the risk to patients. It is also recommended that children do not visit the hospitals, unless agreed in advance on compassionate grounds, with the ward / Unit manager.

The Maternity Department at University Hospital Galway is currently facilitating access for birthing partners/parents, which is in line with recent national guidance on visiting restrictions.

The details of the visiting restrictions in the Maternity Departments are updated regularly on the HSE website at: https://www2.hse.ie/services/health-service-disruptions/hospital-appointments.html