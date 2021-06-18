A 20 year old Lithuanian man was remanded in custody yesterday in connection with the seizure of almost 600,000 euro worth of cannabis plants and herb at a house in Frenchpark on Wednesday.

As part of an intelligence led operation, divisional drugs officers in the Roscommon/Longford Division discovered a sophisticated growhouse and seized 139 cannabis plants along with 22 and a half kilos of vacuum packed cannabis herb.

Mantas Dervini of Carton Beg, Frenchpark appeared at Roscommon District Court yesterday charged with unlawful possession of cannabis and possession of cannabis for sale or supply under the Misuse of Drugs Act.