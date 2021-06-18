The county Roscommon community of Athleague are said to be in shock at the death yesterday morning in a house fire of a well known local resident.

The victim, a woman in her fifties, has been named locally as Noreen Flanagan.

Investigations are continuing into the cause of the blaze. The alarm was raised by neighbours at about 6.30am yesterday morning.

Emergency services rushed to the scene but Ms Flanagan, who lived alone, in the house was pronounced dead at the scene just after 7am.

A post mortem examination took place yesterday evening at Galway University Hospital.