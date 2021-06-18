Today sees the first commercial flights in and out of Ireland West Airport Knock for almost six months now.

Today the Ryanair services to London Gatwick and Luton, and flights to Liverpool resume, following the suspension of flights since last January due to the global pandemic. Only essential air travel is permitted at present,

Marketing Manager with the airport, Donal Healy says today is a very welcome development, and he is looking forward to July 19th, when non essential travel can resume.

He has been speaking to Midwest News Editor Teresa O'Malley..