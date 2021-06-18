Details

 

Today sees the first commercial flights in and out of Ireland West Airport Knock for almost six months now.

Today the Ryanair services to London Gatwick and Luton, and flights to Liverpool resume, following the suspension of flights since last January due to the global pandemic. Only essential air travel is permitted at present,

Marketing Manager with the airport, Donal Healy says today is a very welcome development, and he is looking forward to July 19th, when non essential travel can resume.

He has been speaking to Midwest News Editor Teresa O'Malley..

 

  • Jun 18, 2021

    Man remanded in custody in connection with cannabis seizure in Frenchpark on Wednesday

    A 20 year old Lithuanian man was remanded in custody yesterday in connection with the seizure of almost 600,000 euro worth of cannabis plants and herb at a house in Frenchpark on Wednesday. As part of an intelligence led operation, divisional drugs officers…
  • Jun 18, 2021

    Woman who died in Athleague house fire is named locally

    The county Roscommon community of Athleague are said to be in shock at the death yesterday morning in a house fire of a well known local resident. The victim, a woman in her fifties, has been named locally as Noreen Flanagan. Investigations are continuing…
  • Jun 18, 2021

    Galway Senator says solar-powered schools are the future

    The schools of the future will be solar-powered. That's according to the Green Party which is bringing a bill forward to help get more solar panels on public buildings. The junior coalition party says the move is needed as our planning laws are too…
  • Jun 17, 2021

    Covid 19 almost eliminated in vaccinated population, despite more than 300 new cases of the virus today

    A further 373 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed this evening in the Republic. In a statement, the Dept of Health says that 18 patients with the virus are currently in ICUs nationally. There are 54 patients with Covid 19 in hospitals. The Chief Medical…
  • Jun 17, 2021

    Mayo Mountain Rescue tasked yesterday evening for a woman climbing Croagh Patrick

    A woman sought assistance on her decent from Croagh Patrick yesterday evening (Wednesday). At about 8.10pm, Mayo Mountain Rescue were tasked to assist a walker on the mountain with severe leg cramps due to the cold. The Deputy Team Leader of Mayo Mountain…
  • Jun 17, 2021

    NUIG study indicates use of sunbeds in tanning salons by underage clients

    33 percent of a sample of tanning salons in Dublin agreed to take a booking for an underage client, a new study has found. Researchers from NUIG sent a "secret shopper" to tanning bed operators in the capital and found 40 outlets to be in breach of current…
  • Jun 17, 2021

    Woman dies in house fire in county Roscommon

    A woman in her 50s has died in a house fire in county Roscommon. The alarm was raised this morning. It happened in Athleague with the fire breaking out early this morning, with emergency services notified at 6.30am A woman in her 50s, was the only occupant of…
  • Jun 17, 2021

    Grant scheme for outdoor seating extended to pubs not serving food

    Pubs that do not serve food are to be included in the new outdoor seating and accessories grant scheme, supported by Fáilte Ireland in partnership with local authorities, and the inclusion is welcome according to Independent Galway deputy Sean Canney. The…
  • Jun 17, 2021

    Man due in court following drugs seizure in Frenchpark

    A man has been charged, following a major drugs seizure in the village of Frenchpark yesterday, where cannabis worth over half a million euro was seized. Members of the Roscommon & Longford Divisional Drugs unit searched a house in Frenchpark under warrant at…
  • Jun 17, 2021

    Outdoor dining in Castlebar enhanced this summer

    Castlebar Municipal District has acquired a number of new picnic tables and has placed the outdoor furniture on Market Square earlier this week, and this morning on the Mall in the county town. They should be a welcome addition to the many outdoor coffee/tea…
  • Jun 17, 2021

    35-39 year olds can register for vaccine from Sunday

    The Minister for Health has announced that people aged 35-39 can register for a Covid-19 vaccine from Sunday. In a post on Twitter, Minister Stephen Donnelly said registration will open on Sunday for 39 year olds, Monday for 38 year olds and so on.…
  • Jun 17, 2021

    Tributes paid on first anniversary of Det Garda Colm Horkan's death

    Today marks the first anniversary of the death of Detective Garda Colm Horkan. The 49-year-old from Charlestown became the 89th member of An Garda Siochana to be killed in the line of duty, after he was shot and fatally injured in Castlerea shortly before…
  • Jun 17, 2021

    Ferry service to Clare Island to be increased to four sailings per day

     Residents on Clare Island have won their battle for an improved ferry service to and from the island. Currently, there are two sailings per day between Clare Island and Roonagh Pier near Louisburg, but islanders have been calling for this to be increased to…
  • Jun 17, 2021

    Residents, Gardai and Tidy Towns work together to enhance Castlebar Estate

    An Sruthán is a housing estate located just off the Turlough Road in Castlebar, and it was a hive of activity last weekend when the Castlebar Community Garda Unit, local residents and members of Castlebar Tidy Towns combined their talents in an effort to…
  • Jun 17, 2021

    New poll shows increase in support for Sinn Fein

    Support for Sinn Fein has risen to its highest level in its history, in a new Irish Times / IPSOS MRBI opinion poll. It shows 31% support for Sinn Fein compared to 27% for Fine Gael and 20% for Fianna Fail. Both Sinn Fein and Fianna Fail have seen an increase…
  • Jun 17, 2021

    Further Garda warning on scam phone calls

    Gardai are again urging the public not to fall victim to scam phone calls concerning PPS numbers. In recent days, Gardai have received reports from a number of areas relating to automated scam calls. The recipient is called and advised, by recorded message,…
  • Jun 17, 2021

    25% increase in Louisburg house prices

    It now costs more to buy a property close to the sea. A new report from the property website Daft.ie reveals the price of a home close to the coast has risen by an average of 23% since the Covid-19 pandemic began. Homes in Kilmore Quay in Wexford and Dunmore…
  • Jun 17, 2021

    329 cases of Covid-19 confirmed yesterday evening

    The Department of Health last night confirmed an additional 329 cases of Covid-19. 57 people are currently being treated with the illness in hospital, 19 of those are in intensive care. Health officials say the daily case numbers could change in future due to…
  • Jun 17, 2021

    One-year anniversary of death of Det Gda Colm Horkan

    Today marks the one- year anniversary of the death of Detective Garda Colm Horkan. The 49-year-old officer from Charlestown became the 89th member of An Garda Siochana to be killed in the line of duty, after he was shot and fatally injured in Castlerea…
  • Jun 17, 2021

    Cannabis worth €592,000 seized in Frenchpark, Co Roscommon

    Cannabis herb worth over half a million euro was seized yesterday in Co Roscommon. Members of the Roscommon & Longford Divisional Drugs unit searched a house in Frenchpark under warrant at about 3.30 yesterday afternoon. They discovered a sophisticated…
  • Jun 16, 2021

    More than 300 new cases of the virus confirmed this evening in the Republic

    There has been a further 329 Covid-19 cases reported in the Republic this evening. 57 patients with the disease are in hospital - down 3 in 24 hours. The number in ICU has also dropped by 4 over that time to 19.
  • Jun 16, 2021

    Minister says next month's re-opening plans from restrictions set to be met

    The finance minister says the government is sticking to its plan to ease restrictions in July. There had been calls to speed up the reopening as the vaccination programme has accelerated and Covid deaths have dropped. But Paschal Donohoe says patience is…
  • Jun 16, 2021

    Minister seeks AG's view on companies contributing to Mica redress scheme

    The attorney general has been asked to look at legal issues around getting companies to contribute to the Mica redress. It's expected the final bill for the scandal, where thousands of homes suffered structural defects, could be over € 1.5 billion. Housing…
  • Jun 16, 2021

    Councillors call on Dublin Port to reverse its decision re freight service from Ballina to the port

    A long-standing rail freight service between Ballina and Dublin has ceased operating, without warning. The freight service, with up to 7 return runs each week, has been operating for the past 10 years, carrying up to eighteen 45 ft containers, and…
  • Jun 16, 2021

    34 North Mayo communities allocated funding from the Oweninny Windfarm Fund

    Mayo County Council and Oweninny Power Designated Activity Company has announced the allocation of €162,400 to 34 local community groups from North Mayo. The funding comes as a result of a benefit fund to the local communities from the Oweninny Windfarm.…
  • Jun 16, 2021

    HSE West say there were no issues at the Mayo Vaccination Centre today despite traffic build up reported

    Despite a significant build up of traffic entering the county Covid 19 vaccination centre in Mayo at Breaffy House Resort, Castlebar, earlier today, the HSE West insist there were no issues at the centre. Listeners to Midwest Radio reported delays at the…
  • Jun 16, 2021

    Irish Rail disappointed rail freight service between Ballina and Dublin Port has ceased operating

    Irish Rail says it's very disappointing that a long-standing rail freight service between Ballina and Dublin has ceased operating, without warning. The freight service, with up to 7 return runs each week, has been operating for the past 10 years, carrying up…
  • Jun 16, 2021

    Big public reaction to new wall murals in Foxford

    The Foxford Wall Art Project committee, is a voluntary group of young Foxford natives keen to ensure the town remains vibrant and attractive, and to that end have commissioned two large painted wall murals on two premises in the town. With the backing of the…
  • Jun 16, 2021

    Mayo homeowners will be included on new pyrite working group

    Mayo homeowners, whose properties are impacted by pyrite damage, will be represented on a new working group being set up to advise Government on altering and changing the current remediation scheme. Following a rally in Dublin yesterday attended by thousands…
  • Jun 16, 2021

    Over €66,000 allocated for archaeological heritage projects in Mayo

    Funding of over €66,000 has been announced today for four archaeological heritage projects. Mayo FD Deputy Michael Ring says the grants are being allocated under the Community Monuments Scheme, which supports the conservation, maintenance and protection of…
  • Jun 16, 2021

    Two new wall murals almost complete on the entrance to Foxford from the Castlebar side

    There is a lot of excitement and pride in Foxford at the moment, as renowned wall artist “Friz” is putting the final touches to two huge murals / wall paintings that now dominate entry into the town, from the Castlebar side. Located on the river Moy, the town…
  • Jun 16, 2021

    Teenager missing in south Roscommon has been found safe and well

    A teenager reported missing from her home in south Roscommon has been found safe and well. Yesterday, Gardai issued a public appeal for information on the whereabouts of 15-year old Abbie O'Brien who was missing from her home in Monksland, near Athlone since…
  • Jun 16, 2021

    Single-vehicle road collision near Bunninadden

    Emergency services are attending a road collision in Co Sligo. The single-vehicle crash occurred this morning on the R294 Tubbercurry-Gurteen road, past Quarryfield. It's not believed there were any serious injuries sustained in the collision, but the road…
  • Jun 16, 2021

    Second doses of AstraZenica vaccine to be administered by mid-July

    People waiting for a second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine can expect to be vaccinated before mid-July. The HSE says it expects that the remaining 450,000 people, waiting for their second dose, will receive the jab within 5 weeks. The health service…
  • Jun 16, 2021

    Dáil adopts SF motion calling for 100% redress for homeowners impacted by pyrite

    The Dail adopted a Sinn Féin motion last night, calling for a 100pc redress scheme for homeowners affected by pyrite and mica, as the Government did not oppose the motion. Earlier yesterday, thousands of people gathered in Dublin for a protest demanding a…
  • Jun 16, 2021

    Garda Commissioner to attend commemoration event for Det Gda Colm Horkan

    The Garda Commissioner Drew Harris will be in Castlerea this Saturday, to attend a commemoration event, marking the first anniversary of the death of Detective Garda Colm Horkan. The Charlestown native was shot and fatally injured while on duty in Castlerea…
  • Jun 15, 2021

    283 new cases of Covid-19 reported this evening

    283 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed this evening by the Department of Health. 60 people are currently in hospital with the virus, down 7 in 24 hours. 23 are in ICU, which is unchanged over the same period.
  • Jun 15, 2021

    A new film will be shot in Boyle later this month

    Shooting of a new film will take place in Co Roscommon later this month. Hillsixteen.com will be filming "13 Hours" in and around Boyle. The feature-length film, written and directed by Ciaran Creagh, will centre around a tragedy that happened in Ireland in…
  • Jun 15, 2021

    Three quarters of a million euro announced for Mayo under the Live Performance Support Scheme

    Funding of over three-quarters of a million euro has been announced for 9 proposed events in Mayo, under the Live Performance Support Scheme. Nationally, the Government has announced 25 million euro in funding to help gigs and festivals to happen this year.…
  • Jun 15, 2021

    Adoption rights group cautiously welcomes Tusla apology

    Aitheantas has cautiously welcomed an apology from Tusla to people who have been adopted. Maree Ryan-O'Brien, the founder of the adoption rights group says that while the apology is welcome, she still believes a new agency should be used to house people’s…
  • Jun 15, 2021

    Mayo homeowners join pyrite rally in Dublin

    Hundreds of people from Mayo and Donegal have descended on Dublin this lunchtime for a demonstration, calling for a 100% redress scheme for homes affected by pyrite and mica damage. Those taking part are assembling about now outside the Convention Centre,…
  • Jun 15, 2021

    €516,000 allocated for additional outdoor infrastructure across Co Mayo

    Towns across Co Mayo are to benefit from funding of over half a million euro for additional outdoor infrastructure, as Ireland gears up for an Outdoor Summer, due to Covid-19 restrictions. Minister of State at the Department of Transport Hildegarde Naughton…
  • Jun 15, 2021

    Gardai seek information on missing Co Roscommon teenager

    Gardai are seeking assistance from the public in tracing a teenager missing from her Co Roscommon home. 15-year old Abbie O'Brien is missing from her home in Monksland near Athlone since Sunday. Abbie is described as 5' 6" in height, of slim build with long…
  • Jun 15, 2021

    Crime reporter highlights problem of cannabis grow houses in Mayo

    Mayo has been identified as a county with a real problem of cannabis grow houses. That’s according to the Investigations Editor of the Sunday World Nicola Tallant, who says these criminal enterprises are largely run by foreign gangs. The crime journalist says…
  • Jun 15, 2021

    TV adaptation of Castlebar novelist's book reels in IFTA nominations

    The TV adaptation of Castlebar novelist Sally Rooney's Normal People has reeled in the IFTA nominations. This year's Irish Film & Television Academy Awards will be held virtually, with nominations released across 25 categories in Film and Drama. In Drama, the…
  • Jun 15, 2021

    Funding for two projects in Mayo under LEADER programme

    Funding has been allocated for two projects in Mayo through the LEADER programme. A grant of over €135,000 has been allocated for Darragh McGee of Newport, to build a purpose-built accessible boat for angling and tours. And a grant of €46,000 goes to South…
  • Jun 15, 2021

    Head of Tusla to issue an apology to adopted people

    The head of Tusla will apologise to adopted people for the hurt caused when dealing with the agency. Chief Executive Bernard Gloster will make the comment when he appears before the Oireachtas Children's committee today. He'll say he recognises many people…
  • Jun 15, 2021

    Cabinet to be briefed on plans to reopen college campuses

    A full return to college campuses is on course for the autumn. Higher Education Minister Simon Harris will brief his colleagues today on the plan to re-open third level education. Numbers are likely to be managed and staggered - but smaller lectures,…
  • Jun 15, 2021

    Call for antigen testing to be used on flights between Ireland and Britain

    A Roscommon TD is calling for antigen tests to be used on a pilot basis on flights between Ireland and the UK. It comes as the Cabinet is due to consider changing the rules for travellers from Britain, amid concerns about the spread of the more contagious…
  • Jun 15, 2021

    Mayo homeowners affected by pyrite to take part in demonstration later

    Hundreds of people from Mayo and Donegal, whose homes have been damaged by pyrite and mica, are expected to travel to Dublin today to take part in a demonstration, calling for 100% compensation for repairing and rebuilding their homes. The Government…
  • Jun 14, 2021

    242 new cases of Covid-19 reported this evening

    There has been a further 242 Covid-19 cases reported this evening. 67 people are currently in hospital with the disease - a drop of 2 compared to this day last week. 23 of these patients are in ICU - down 3 over the same period.
  • Jun 14, 2021

    Foxford homeowner says they should not have to pay for rebuilding their home, due to pyrite

    A Mayo homeowner affected by the pyrite scandal says she faces paying out up to €100,000 to repair her house. Louise and Joe Pye discovered last year that their house in Foxford was among hundreds in Mayo and Donegal affected by pyrite and mica which cause…
  • Jun 14, 2021

    Mayo gardai advise public of prevalent phone scam in operation today

    Gardai in Mayo are advising the public of a phone scam that appears prevalent today across the county. An unsuspecting member of the public receives a call from an 087 number and they hear the recorded voice purporting to be from a member of the gardai and…
  • Jun 14, 2021

    Councillors welcome new CE of MCC at today's monthly meeting

    This afternoon was the first meeting of Mayo County Council with it's new CE Kevin Kelly. Councillors warmly welcomed Mr Kelly to the position. They also paid glowing tributes to the outgoing interim CE of the county, Peter Duggan. Peter remains as the…
  • Jun 14, 2021

    Tributes paid to the late Pauline Murray at today's monthly County Council meeting

    At the start of today's monthly meeting of Mayo County Council tributes were paid to the late Pauline Murray, nee Lavin, of Charlestown who died last month. Pauline, a native of Kiltimagh, was a well known publican in Charlestown and was the wife of Sinn Fein…
  • Jun 14, 2021

    Young Ballyhaunis golfer through to World Championships

    Young Ballyhaunis golfer John William Burke has been crowned the Under 12 US Kids Golf North of Ireland Summer Tour champion for 2021, and has now qualified for the World Championships in Pinehurst, USA. John William - son of John and Paula Burke from Devlis,…
  • Jun 14, 2021

    Mayo TD calls for support of motion to provide 100% redress to homeowners affected by Pyrite

    Erris-based TD Rose Conway-Walsh has called for support of the Sinn Fein Pyrite motion which will be debated in the Dail tomorrow evening. The motion seeks cross party agreement to provide 100% redress for homeowners who have been devastated by the pyrite…
  • Jun 14, 2021

    Second highest number nationally of patients on trolleys awaiting admission to MUH today

    There are 26 patients on trolleys waiting for admission to Mayo University Hospital today. That’s the second highest number of patients nationally on trolleys waiting for hospital admission today, according to the INMO trolley watch figures. There are 12…
  • Jun 14, 2021

    Planning permission sought for new Lidl store in Tubbercurry

    Planning permission is being sought for a new Lidl store in Tubbercurry. The proposed investment of €6 million will see up to 35 new jobs being created. This would bring to three the number of Lidl stores in Co Sligo. Lidl Ireland has confirmed it has lodged…
  • Jun 14, 2021

    Covid 19 vaccine available in pharmacies from later this week

    1300 pharmacies nationwide are receiving Covid-19 vaccines from today, and will be administering the jab from later this week. They'll start administering the vaccine to people aged over 50 able and will be giving the one-shot Johnson and Johnson dose.…
  • Jun 14, 2021

    Man taken to hospital and numerous parked cars damaged in Galway crash

    Gardaí are investigating a single vehicle road traffic collision which occurred in Headford, Co Galway at approximately 4:00am on Sunday morning. A number of parked vehicles were damaged as a result of the collision. The driver, a man aged in his early 20s,…
  • Jun 14, 2021

    Gardai recovered drugs in a house search in north Mayo on Thursday night last

    Gardai in Belmullet siezed a quantity of drugs following the search of a house in the Belmullet area on Thursday night last. Cannabis herb with an estimated street value of 415 euro was recovered when gardai entered the house at 10.40pm on Thursday night…
  • Jun 14, 2021

    Sligo Yeats Society starts crowd funding campaign to guarantee its survival

    The Yeats Society in Sligo is under threat of closure. The group say it was thriving before the pandemic with the Yeats International Summer School, but revenue have dried up. It's launching a crowd funding campaign today to try and raise 100 thousand euro by…
  • Jun 14, 2021

    Government to consider travel restrictions with Britain due to Delta variant

    The Government will continue to consider possible travel restrictions with Britain amid fears surrounding the Delta variant. Its said the strain, which first originated in India is making up around 90 percent of new Covid-19 cases in the UK. Ministers here…
  • Jun 14, 2021

    Mayo GAA legend is special guest at Men's Health week webinar

    Men are being urged to 'make connections' as Men's Health Week kicks off today. The HSE is encouraging all men to support their health and wellbeing by contacting those they've been apart from by phone or if safe, in person. A third of all men who die, lose…
  • Jun 14, 2021

    Tuam pharmacist says local pharmacies can begin administering vaccines

    Over 1,300 community pharmacists can start administering Covid-19 vaccines from today. They'll start by giving the Johnson and Johnson shot to the over 50s, while the Pfizer jab will also be used later in the programme. The vaccine portal is also expected to…
  • Jun 14, 2021

    MMRT come to the assistance of a walker on Nephin

    Mayo Mountain Rescue Team undertook a second call out in two days over the weekend. They were put on standby for a mission in Nephin shortly before 1pm on Saturday afternoon, following a difficult rescue on Mweelrea the previous day. A walker with a lower leg…
  • Jun 13, 2021

    Over 300 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed

    The Department of Health has been notified of 315 new cases of covid-19 here. 62 people are currently in hospital with the disease, up 4 since yesterday. While there has been no change in the number of people in ICU, with 22 people receiving intensive care…
  • Jun 13, 2021

    Community pharmacists to start administering vaccines from tomorrow

    Over 1,300 community pharmacists will start administering Covid-19 vaccines from tomorrow. They'll start by giving the Johnson and Johnson shot, while the Pfizer jab will also be used later in the programme. The vaccine portal is also expected to open for…
  • Jun 13, 2021

    Concern grows in Government over the threat of the Delta strain

    The government is growing increasingly concerned at the threat from the Delta variant of Covid-19 ahead of a further easing of restrictions. A cabinet source has told the Sunday Independent they're in a "race against time" to get as many people as possible…
  • Jun 13, 2021

    Government parties see drop in support in latest opinion poll

    The Government parties have seen a drop in support in the latest political opinion poll. According to the Sunday Times/Behaviour and Attitudes survey, Fine Gael's fallen by four to 24 percent. That's ten points behind Sinn Fein, which has gained four to top…
  • Jun 13, 2021

    Taoiseach to meet Attorney General over mica defects

    The Taoiseach is to meet the Attorney General in the coming days over the mica scandal. Micheal Martin's told the Sunday Independent it's to discuss how the Government can deal with the issue of defective blocks and pursue those responsible. He says he'll…
  • Jun 13, 2021

    One country added to mandatory hotel quarantine list

    One more country is being added to the mandatory hotel quarantine list. The Health Minister Stephen Donnelly says Uganda is now included on the list of 'high risk' countries. People arriving here from that state will have to stay in a designated hotel for 14…
  • Jun 13, 2021

    Galway Mountain Rescue Team respond to casualties in the south Bens

    Galway Mountain Rescue Team responded to a call for assistance in the south Bens area yesterday. The team made contact with the casualties late last night. One person was walked off, while the second received further first aid care from the team. After a long…
  • Jun 13, 2021

    Two hikers were rescued from a steep section of Mweelrea Mountain

    Mayo Mountain Rescue team rescued two walkers who got into difficulty hiking Mweelrea Mountain on Friday afternoon. Two walkers strayed into steep ground on their descent of the mountain. The team was tasked with a full call out at 2:45pm. Using the GPS on…
  • Jun 12, 2021

    Over 400 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed

    Health officials have confirmed 431 new cases of covid-19 here. There are 58 people currently in hospital with the virus, of which 22 are in ICU. The Department of Health says the daily case numbers may change due to future data review and validation. The…
  • Jun 12, 2021

    Gardaí locate man missing from Sligo Town

    Gardaí have located a man who went missing from Sligo Town earlier this week. Gary Dalton from Annagry, Co. Donegal has been located safe and well. An Garda Síochána have thanked the public and the media for their assistance in this matter.
  • Jun 12, 2021

    Six Kayaks stolen from Keem Adventure centre

    Six Kayaks were stolen from Keem Adventure centre in Achill this week. The Kayaks went missing sometime between Tuesday and Thursday and are worth around three thousand euro. The outdoor pursuits company works weekends only throughout the month of June and…
  • Jun 12, 2021

    Aer Lingus cancels all Stobart Air regional flights

    All Aer Lingus regional flights operated by Stobart Air have been cancelled, after Stobart announced it's ceased trading. The company says a failed takeover and the continued impact of the Covid-19 pandemic resulted in the decision. Aer Lingus says the…
  • Jun 12, 2021

    Hottest day of the year expected this weekend

    This weekend could see the hottest day of the year so far. Temperatures of up 26 degrees are expected tomorrow. Alan O'Reilly from Carlow Weather says it will be warm today but Sunday will be a scorcher:
  • Jun 12, 2021

    Over 100,000 children await hospital treatment

    Over 100,000 children are waiting for hospital treatment. The Irish Hospital Consultants Association says 40,000 are on lists longer than a year. It's warning a shortage of consultants across all paediatric specialties is restricting children from accessing…
  • Jun 12, 2021

    Public health expert says slight rise in Delta variant a 'real worry'

    A public health expert says the slight rise in the Delta variant in Ireland is a 'real worry' given the trends in the UK. There were 126 cases of the Delta strain here by May 29th - which is reported to be an increase of ten. It comes as 319 new cases of…
  • Jun 12, 2021

    Gardaí appeal for assistance in tracing a missing man

    Gardaí in Sligo are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of 59-year-old missing man Gary Dalton from Annagry, Co Donegal. Gary was last seen in Sligo Town on the 8th June 2021. He is described as approximately 5ft 8 inches in height, of thin…
  • Jun 11, 2021

    Mayo deputy disappointed with refusal again of members of the Report into Mother and Baby Homes to appear before Oireachtas Committee

    Members of the Mother and Baby Homes Commission have refused to appear before an Oireachtas committee for a third time. Children's Minister Roderic O'Gorman says their decision is 'disappointing' and is urging them to reconsider. The commission had been…
  • Jun 11, 2021

    Young boy has died following a tragic incident in Tulsk earlier this week

    A young child has died in hospital after a tragic incident in county Roscommon earlier this week. Emergency services attended the boy's home in Tulsk on Monday. and Gardaí and paramedics treated the toddler at the scene and he was taken to University College…
  • Jun 11, 2021

    Gardai appeal for public assistance in connection with damage to a boat in county Galway

    Gardai are appealing for information after a boat was damaged at Oughterard Pier in Co Galway last month. Gardaí in Oughterard are investigating an incident of criminal damage which occurred on a date between May 12, 2021 and May 17, 2021. Significant damage…
  • Jun 11, 2021

    Online booking for Covid tests extended to McHale Park Castlebar test centre

  • Jun 11, 2021

    Authors of the Commission Report into Mother and Baby Homes again refuse to appear before an Oireachtas Committee

    Members of the Mother and Baby Homes Commission have refused to appear before an Oireachtas committee for a third time. The three members of the commission delivered a letter to the committee this morning, refusing to appear to address concerns about the…
  • Jun 11, 2021

    Hottest day of the year expected this Sunday

    It's set to be a mostly dry weekend ahead, with the hottest day of the year expected on Sunday. Met Eireann says temperatures could soar to 26 degrees in some places. Overall, the weekend is set to be mostly dry, with the south, east and midlands area to…
  • Jun 11, 2021

    The EU Council has adopted the proposals that will facilitate travel between member states

    Regulations giving effect to the Digital Covid Certificate will be signed at EU level on Monday. The EU Council's adopted the proposals that will facilitate travel between member states. Earlier this week, MEPs at the European Parliament backed the proposals.…
  • Jun 11, 2021

    Traffic disruption this afternoon following a road collision close to Collooney, county Sligo

    A road collision is disrupting traffic in the Collooney area this afternoon. The R293 by Clarke’s Bridge near Collooney, at Bellinaball, is down to a single lane following the incident that occurred around 2pm. There are no reports of serious injuries.…
  • Jun 11, 2021

    30 patients on trolleys today awaiting admission to MUH

    There are 30 patients on trolleys awaiting admission to Mayo University Hospital today, according to the latest INMO trolley watch figures. That’s the second highest number of patients on trolleys today at any hospital in the country. Nationally there are 212…
  • Jun 11, 2021

    CE and TÚS participants' contracts to be further extended

    The Department of Social Protection has today announced that Community Employment and TÚS participants’ contracts will be further extended until the end of October 2021. Deputy Michael Ring says “these supports will ensure the schemes can fully re-commence in…
  • Jun 11, 2021

    Tucker Street Castlebar may be closed to traffic in the evening to allow outdoor dining

    Castlebar councillors are to consider closing Tucker Street in the town to traffic, each evening, to facilitate an outdoor dining area for local businesses. The proposal that will be discussed next week in detail by elected councillors and council officials…
  • Jun 11, 2021

    Intersport Elverys team up with Energia to use 100% green electricity in its sports stores

    Electricity supplier Energia has announced that it is partnering with Intersport Elverys to supply 100% green electricity to all their sports stores across Ireland. Intersport Elverys now has 50 stores nationwide. The Intersport Elverys brand is one of the…
  • Jun 11, 2021

    Plans for proposed IDA industrial park in Ballina remain on track

    Plans are still on track to apply for planning permission for the proposed IDA Ireland industrial park in Ballina in the third-quarter of this year. That's according to Minister of State Robert Troy, who was responding to queries from Mayo TD Dara Calleary on…
  • Jun 11, 2021

    Mayo Senator welcomes rise in people flying into the country

    The number of people who arrived into Dublin Airport rose by nearly 36 per cent last week - despite mandatory hotel quarantine for over 50 countries. Over 21,100 people flew into the facility - compared to 15,600 the previous week. Nearly 12,000 were Irish…
  • Jun 11, 2021

    Fans will return to sporting events across the country this weekend

    Today will mark the return of fans to sports events - with crowds of about 1,000 attending three matches. They're the first of 16 trial events taking place during June and July. Leinster Rugby are playing the Dragons at the RDS, while two League of Ireland…
  • Jun 11, 2021

    Number of Covid patients in ICU at lowest level this year

    The number of people being treated in intensive care for coronavirus is at its lowest level this year. 23 patients with covid 19 are currently in ICU, while 59 people are in hospital - the lowest in nearly 9 months. 398 new cases of the disease have been…
  • Jun 11, 2021

    Farmers to hold nationwide rally over CAP proposals

    Farmers will take to the streets in towns across the country today for a nationwide rally. They'll be highlighting the importance of commercial farming to the rural economy and will warn against the dangers of current CAP proposals. The IFA says the current…
  • Jun 11, 2021

    Gardaí appeal for witnesses to a serious road traffic collision in Galway

    Gardai are appealing for witnesses to a serious crash in County Galway. It happened at a junction on the N84 at Grange, Corandulla at around a quarter past 9 on Wednesday night. Two cars collided and one of them veered off course and collided with a third…
  • Jun 10, 2021

    23 Covid patients are in intensive care units this evening in the Republic

    There are 398 new cases of Covid-19 in the Republic. 23 Covid patients are in intensive care units nationally and that is the lowest number of such patients this year. A total of 70 patients are in hospital with the virus. As of Tuesday, the country's 14-day…
  • Jun 10, 2021

    Significant delays for patients today at GUH

    Patients attending the Emergency Department, outpatient and other appointments at University Hospital Galway are facing significant delays as the impact of the ransomware attack on the HSE IT systems continues to affect the delivery of hospital services. In a…
  • Jun 10, 2021

    "I am What I am" is an exhibition celebrating gender and identity in Ballina Arts Centre

    Mayo Arts Service in partnership with Creative Ireland is presenting I am What I am, an exhibition celebrating gender and identity in Ballina Arts Centre I Am What I Am is a nuanced celebration of artists who work with gender, sexuality, identity and politics…
  • Jun 10, 2021

    INHFA Chair in favour of CAP reform proposals on offer

    The Irish Natura & Hill Farmers Association (INHFA) is contesting the narrative that the current CAP proposals will undermine the income of Irish farmers. Mayo Chair Seamus Cosgrave argues that nationally, under a full flattening of payments, 72,710 farmers…
  • Jun 10, 2021

    Three projects to be developed through 20 million euro Failte Ireland funding for Westport House Estate and Gardens

    Fáilte Ireland has announced funding of over €20 million euro for Westport House Estate & Gardens towards its development as a world-class visitor attraction. A key element of the investment will be in the "Wild Realms" project, which will allow visitors to…
  • Jun 10, 2021

    16,000 euro of drugs recovered in garda searches of a number of Mayo houses over the last number of days

    Gardai in Mayo seized more than 16,000 euro worth of drugs and one man was arrested, following searches of a number of houses in Castlebar, Ballina and Westport over the last number of days. The searches were all carried out under warrant by the members of…
  • Jun 10, 2021

    Failte Ireland investing over €20 million in Westport House Estate & Gardens

    Fáilte Ireland has announced funding of over €20 million euro for Westport House Estate & Gardens. It's part of a €73 million euro investment in four major projects in Mayo, Cavan, Donegal and Dublin. The largest allocation - €20.2 million - goes to Westport…
  • Jun 10, 2021

    Chair of the Rural Ireland Organisation claims IFA CAP reform protest tomorrow is anti farmer equality

    The Rural Ireland Organisation, formally known as Ireland’s Future claims the IFA CAP reform protest planned for Mayo tomorrow (Fri) is against equality and against 72,000 small farmers getting any increase in their payments. Chairperson of The Rural Ireland…
  • Jun 10, 2021

    Final report published into aircraft accident in Co Galway last Summer

    The final report has been issued into an aircraft accident in Co Galway last Summer. On 11th July 2020, the Cessna aircraft with one crew member and one passenger on board was en route from Rathcoole Aerodrome in Co Cork to the Tibohine Airfield in Co…
  • Jun 10, 2021

    N84 Headford Road reopens following collision last night

    A section of the N84 Headford road, which was closed to traffic following a collision last night, has just reopened within the past few minutes. Two vehicles were involved in a collision at about 9pm last night, which caused one vehicle to veer off path and…
  • Jun 10, 2021

    IFA drive-thru demonstration in Ballina tomorrow

    The Irish Farmers Association will hold a demonstration in Ballina tomorrow morning (Friday), as part of a nationwide campaign to highlight the importance of commercial farming to the rural economy. In the first large-scale demonstration by the IFA since the…
  • Jun 10, 2021

    Housing Minister says Govt not ignoring devastation caused by pyrite damage

    The devastation and stress for homeowners caused by pyrite damage is not being under-estimated or ignored by Government. That's according to the Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien who gave an update to the Cabinet yesterday in relation to the Defective Concrete…
  • Jun 10, 2021

    Man to go on trial next January charged with murder of Co Galway pensioner

    The trial of a man accused of murdering a Co Galway pensioner will go ahead at the Central Criminal Court next year. 55-year old Michael Scott from Gortanumera, Portumna is charged with the murder of Chrissie Treacy, also from Portumna, on April 27th, 2018.…
  • Jun 10, 2021

    Vaccine portal to open next week for 30-39 year olds

    People in their 30s are set to be able to register for a Covid-19 vaccine next week. The HSE says it expects registration for 30 to 39 year olds to open online shortly. Over 3.1 million vaccines have been administered so far - with registration still open…
  • Jun 10, 2021

    Renewed appeal for information on pipe bomb found in Tuam last month

    Gardai are renewing their appeal for information following the discovery of a pipe bomb in Tuam last month. Members of the Army bomb disposal team from Athlone attended the scene on the morning of May 12, and made the area safe. However, it was established…
  • Jun 10, 2021

    N60 reopens between Ballyhaunis & Claremorris following collision

    The N60 road between Ballyhaunis and Claremorris has reopened to traffic following a collision yesterday evening. A car overturned at Ballygowan bridge, and Midwest News understands one person was taken to hospital from the scene. The accident occurred…
  • Jun 09, 2021

    Lowest number of new Covid confirmed cases in the Republic this year, reported today

    The lowest number of Covid-19 cases this year has been recorded today. NPHET has reported 259 new cases this evening - the lowest since December 12th. There are 76 Covid patients in hospital, with 27 in intensive care. Galway GP, Dr Martin Daly, a former…
  • Jun 09, 2021

    Emergency services are at the scene of a road collision on the Headford Road out of Galway this evening

    The emergency services are attending a road collision on the Headford road out of Galway city this evening ( 5.15pm) , about 10 miles from the city. There are significant traffic delays along this busy route as a result. There are no further details…
  • Jun 09, 2021

    Pharmacies to start administering Covid vaccines

    Pharmacies will start administering COVID vaccines from next week. It's expected around one-thousand community pharmacies will begin issuing Johnson and Johnson vaccines to the remaining over-50s from next Monday. Around 350 pharmacies will be issuing Pfizer…
  • Jun 09, 2021

    Public warned not to look directly at partial solar eclipse tomorrow

    People are being urged not to look directly at the partial solar eclipse tomorrow. The cosmic event will be visible from Ireland between 10am and 12:30pm tomorrow. During those few hours, nearly half of the sun will be blocked out by the moon. David Moore…
  • Jun 09, 2021

    New Circle K opens on Achill Island

    Circle K, Ireland’s largest forecourt and convenience retailer, has opened a new franchise Circle K on Achill Island. The family-run business, currently operated by Margaret Lavelle, has been on Achill Island for over 35 years. The grand opening took place at…
  • Jun 09, 2021

    Green light for 200 million euro N5 Ballaghaderreen to Scramoge Road

    The Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan, has announced that the N5 Ballaghaderreen to Scramoge Road Project has been approved by Cabinet today and will now progress to the construction phase. The project involves the construction of 34km of new single…
  • Jun 09, 2021

    Kiltimagh students mostly happy with first Leaving Cert exam paper

    The first exam of Leaving Cert 2021 is over. Students sat English Paper One this morning, while those studying Home Economics will have another exam this afternoon. It's a very different Leaving Cert this year, as candidates had the option of choosing…
  • Jun 09, 2021

    Cong hotels first in Ireland to provide guests with onsite Covid PCR tests

    Ashford Castle and sister hotel, The Lodge at Ashford are the first hotels in Ireland where guests can avail of an onsite Covid-19 PCR test, with results available within 12 hours. Working in partnership with Communicare Medical Supplies and available now,…
  • Jun 09, 2021

    Call for Commission Report into Mother and Baby Homes to be repudiated

    Tuam Mother and Baby Home Alliance PRO Breeda Murphy insists the Commission of Investigation Report into Mother and Baby Homes needs to be rejected as invalid. She says the lack of respect for survivors’ testimony in the Report, makes it an invalid record of…
  • Jun 09, 2021

    Walk-in Covid-19 test centre reopens in Ballina

    A walk-in test centre for Covid-19 will open in Ballina tomorrow morning, and will be available on Thursday and Friday. No appointment is necessary for people to attend the testing facility at the Stephenites Ground on Lord Edward Street, which will be open…
  • Jun 09, 2021

    101 complaints from Mayo to the Ombudsman last year

    Over 100 complaints were made to the Ombudsman last year from people in Mayo. The 2020 report shows that, nationally, complaints to the Ombudsman about public services fell by 6% last year compared to the previous year. 3,418 complaints were made in 2020, a…
  • Jun 09, 2021

    Two paddleboarders rescued after drifting out to sea off Co Sligo

    Two people on paddleboards were rescued after they had drifted out to sea in Co Sligo yesterday. The volunteer crew of Bundoran RNLI was requested to launch on Tuesday evening after reports that two paddleboarders had been blown out to sea off Mermaid's Cove.…
  • Jun 09, 2021

    Cabinet to hear costs involved in fixing houses damaged by pyrite

    Government Ministers will be told today that the cost of fixing defects in houses in the West and northwest caused by pyrite could go beyond €1 billion. Housing Minster Darragh O'Brien is expected to brief Cabinet colleagues on the Government's support scheme…
  • Jun 09, 2021

    Twin sisters from Ballaghadereen meet up to celebrate 90th birthday

    Twin sisters from Co Roscommon, who've been separated for over a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, met up yesterday to celebrate their 90th birthdays, by travelling from Dublin to Galway by train for a short holiday. Kathleen Galligan and Margaret Gilna nee…
  • Jun 09, 2021

    €187,000 allocated for Mayo sporting projects under Dormant Accounts funding

    €187,000 in funding has been approved for Mayo sporting projects under Dormant Accounts Funding. Mayo Fianna Fáil Senator Lisa Chambers has welcomed the investment package for a wide range of sport and physical activity measures in the county. Just under…
  • Jun 09, 2021

    NUI Galway slips down in latest world university rankings

    NUI Galway is one of four of Ireland's universities that have slipped down in the latest world university rankings. The new QS World University Rankings for 2022 saw NUI Galway drop 20 places to 258th overall, University College Cork (UCC) drop 12 places to…
  • Jun 09, 2021

    Rise of Delta variant of Covid-19 in Ireland " a concern"

    A leading immunologist says the rise of the Delta variant of Covid-19 on the island of Ireland is worrying. There have been at least 115 confirmed cases of the variant sequenced in the republic. It comes as the latest daily figures from the Department of…
  • Jun 09, 2021

    Gardai find siphoning pump and drums during search of vehicle in Sligo

    Gardai on patrol in Sligo on Monday night stopped a vehicle for road traffic offences. Following a search, a siphoning pump and drums were located. Gardai believe that stopping the vehicle and its male occupants prevented a crime that was about to take place,…
  • Jun 09, 2021

    Over 1500 students in Co Mayo begin Leaving Cert exams today

    Over 1,500 students across Co Mayo will sit their first Leaving Cert exam today. 1,605 candidates in Mayo applied for accredited grades this year, while 1,424 are sitting the exams - the figures indicate that the majority of students in the county opted for…
  • Jun 08, 2021

    271 Covid-19 cases reported this evening

    271 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland this evening. It's the second lowest daily tally this year. 77 patients are currently in hospital with the virus - with 27 in intensive care.
  • Jun 08, 2021

    Councillor defends weekend scenes in Westport

    A Westport Councillor has defended those who enjoyed outdoor drinking and dining facilities in the town over the bank holiday weekend. Pubs and restaurants with outdoor facilities enjoyed a bumper weekend, as the town was very busy with tourists. However, a…
  • Jun 08, 2021

    Upgrade of water services in Ballaghadereen gets underway

    Irish Water and Roscommon County Council have today commenced upgrade works for water services in Ballaghadereen. Local TD Claire Kerrane says work is starting on a 2 km stretch of problematic old water mains between Lung River and Cooneys in Tibohine. This…
  • Jun 08, 2021

    Outpatient clinics resume at Mayo University Hospital

    Outpatient clinics at Mayo University Hospital have restarted, following the recent cyber attack on the HSE's IT systems, which resulted in the widespread cancellation of services. The HSE says outpatient clinics have resumed, with a combination of…
  • Jun 08, 2021

    Gyms reopen as covid restrictions lift

    Mayo Leisure Point is an indoor entertainment complex in Castlebar, with a bowling alley, a cinema that re-opened yesterday , a Leisure Club including a swimming pool that opened today, restaurants/ diners and Hogs Heaven Sports Bar among it facilities. Cora…
  • Jun 08, 2021

    Take-away business busy, but Castlebar cafe owner looking forward to sit-down customers from next month

    The Tara Café is located in the Penneys / Supervalu shopping centre in Castlebar and is open for takeaway only at present, but looking forward to reopening for indoor dining next month. Owner Fiona Ryan has been telling Midwest News Editor Teresa about the…
  • Jun 08, 2021

    Mayo looks set to be Ireland's premier destination this summer

    Breaffy House Resort on the outskirts of Castlebar is looking forward to a very busy Summer, and has opened new outdoor food and drink facilities for customers on it over 100 acre site. The hotel fully reopened for residents last Wednesday, in line with…
  • Jun 08, 2021

    TF Royal Hotel and Theatre, Castlebar expands outdoor dining facilities

    While theatres and concert halls are still awaiting clarification on the numbers that can attend individual concerts, Kodaline has today announced details of an acoustic nationwide tour in November and December, including a concert at the TF Royal Theatre in…
  • Jun 08, 2021

    Two car collision on the N5 at Swinford junction this morning

    Two people have been taken to hospital following a road traffic collision outside Swinford this morning. The two car crash occurred on the Swinford junction of the N5 at around 8:45am. Two people were taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening…
  • Jun 08, 2021

    Thousands of Leaving Cert students spending last day preparing for exams

    Tens of thousands of Leaving Cert students are spending their last day studying ahead of the exams getting underway tomorrow. The class of 2021 have had the option of sitting the exams, accepting calculated grades or choosing both. This year's results won't…
  • Jun 08, 2021

    High temperatures forecast across the country this week

    Temperatures could hit as high as 24 degrees in parts this week. The good conditions over the past couple of days are set to continue, however there's the chance of some patchy showers in places. The best of the weather is expected to hit the country from…
  • Jun 08, 2021

    In-person driver theory tests resume today across the country

    In-person driver theory tests resume today at the 40 testing centres across the country. The Road Safety Authority says it'll initially do 25,000 theory tests per month, increasing to 50,000 over time. More than 120,000 people are currently waiting to take…
  • Jun 08, 2021

    Galway Councillor calls for designated outdoor drinking areas

    A Galway Councillor is calling for designated public spaces for outdoor drinking to be piloted this summer. Fianna Fail Councillor Alan Cheevers argues that a lot of public drinking is currently happening in green spaces and is taking away from city…
  • Jun 08, 2021

    Covid-19 patients in hospitals at lowest point since mid-September

    The number of Covid-19 patients in Irish hospitals has fallen to its lowest point since mid-September last year. There are 69 people with the virus on wards, down 29 percent on last week. In ICU there's a similar trend - last night there were 26 patients - 25…
  • Jun 08, 2021

    Woman taken to hospital following single vehicle collision near Clifden yesterday

    Gardaí are investigating a single vehicle road traffic collision that occurred on the N59 near Clifden yesterday at approximately 12 noon. A woman, in her 30s, was air lifted to University Hospital Galway to be treated for serious yet non-life threatening…
  • Jun 07, 2021

    377 new Covid-19 cases confirmed this evening

    The Department of Health has reported an additional 377 cases of Covid 19.69 people are receiving treatment in hospital for the disease, of which 26 are in ICU.The Chief Medical Officer is asking people to continue to work from home unless it's necessary to…
  • Jun 07, 2021

    Walk-in Covid test Centre to open in North Mayo

    The HSE is continuing with its programme of COVID-19 walk-in test centres which enable people in those communities local to the centre get a free COVID-19 test without having to make an appointment in advance. These test centres are an important part of the…
  • Jun 06, 2021

    Gardaí locate man missing from Galway since mid-May

    Gardaí have located a 64-year-old man who has been missing from the Salthill area of Galway since the middle of May. Billy Hill has been located safe and well. Gardaí have thanked the public and the media for their assistance in this matter.
  • Jun 06, 2021

    Over 300 cases of Covid-19 confirmed, as vaccine portal opens to 40-year-olds

    Health officials have confirmed 313 new cases of covid-19. 70 people are currently in hospital with the virus. 27 are being treated in ICU. The Health Minister says 3 million Covid vaccine doses will be given this bank holiday weekend. Stephen Donnelly says…
  • Jun 06, 2021

    Hill walker airlifted to hospital near Blacksod

    Ballyglass Coast Guard Unit were tasked with a callout this morning by MRSC Malin following a request from NAC. A hill walker had fallen ill while walking along the coastline between Blacksod lighthouse and Faulmore. Once on scene the local HSE paramedics and…
  • Jun 06, 2021

    Gardaí close road to Achill beach due to large volumes of traffic

    Gardaí are appealing to people heading to the Mayo coastline this afternoon to avoid Keem Bay. Heavy traffic has been reported in the area since mid-morning and Gardaí have closed the road at Dooagh for safety reasons. It is expected the road will remain…
  • Jun 06, 2021

    The Rural Ireland Organisation will hold a demonstration in Mayo tomorrow

    A demonstration will be held in Newport tomorrow calling for the redistribution of Common Agricultural Policy funds to small farmers. The Rural Ireland Organisation, formerly Ireland's Future have organised the meeting for 11:30am on Monday morning, with…
  • Jun 06, 2021

    An online player in Galway has won the Lotto jackpot

    Last night's Lotto jackpot has been won by a player in Galway. They scooped the 2.4 million euro prize by playing online. The National Lottery says they've notified the user's online account and sent them a separate email. It's the third week in a row that…
  • Jun 06, 2021

    Gardaí appeal for witnesses to a serious road traffic collision in Galway

    Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision in Loughrea this morning. Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the collision on Gort Road at approximately 2.10am. The collision involved a motorcycle and another vehicle.…
  • Jun 06, 2021

    Call on Government to prevent Delta variant taking hold in Ireland

    A public health expert says the Government needs to act now to prevent the Delta variant from taking hold here. A small number of suspected cases of the strain have been identified in the North. People in Kilkeel, Co Down are being urged to get tested. It…
  • Jun 06, 2021

    WHO says crowded outdoor spaces still pose risk of contracting Covid-19

    The World Health Organisation says being in crowded areas outdoors still puts people at risk of getting Covid-19. Pubs and restaurants will re-open for outdoor service tomorrow for the first time in months. The easing of restrictions will also see gyms…
  • Jun 06, 2021

    Size of national dairy herd must stabilise to meet climate targets

    The Agriculture Minister says the size of the national dairy herd must stabilise to ensure climate action targets are met. Charlie McConalogue's told the Business Post he'll only consider a cap as a last resort. He says the sector's made progress in reducing…
  • Jun 06, 2021

    Religious orders still haven't committed to Mother and Baby Homes redress scheme

    Religious orders still haven't committed to contributing to the redress scheme for survivors of Mother and Baby Homes. The Children's Minister wrote to the orders in January after the commission of investigation's report was published. Roderic O'Gorman has…
  • Jun 06, 2021

    Over 60,000 premises could miss out on high-speed broadband this year

    Over 60,000 homes and businesses who were due to get high-speed broadband this year could miss out. The rollout of the National Broadband Plan has only reached 4 thousand premises so far this year - out of a target of 115,000 by the end of the year. The…
  • Jun 06, 2021

    19 people arrested following a second night of violence in Dublin

    19 people have been arrested in Dublin after large groups of young people threw bottles at gardai. A number of streets were sealed off and the public order unit cleared crowds for a second night in a row. Two gardai were injured and a patrol car was also…
  • Jun 06, 2021

    Public urged to leave no trace of eating outdoors this weekend

    Day-trippers and holiday makers are being urged to leave no trace when eating outdoors this weekend. MyWaste.ie says over 2 million single-use cups and plastic bottles will be used over the bank holiday weekend. The waste management resource is asking people…
  • Jun 06, 2021

    Adaptation of Mayo novelist's book in line for BAFTA glory

    Graham Norton and Paul Mescal will be flying the flag for Ireland at tonight's Bafta awards. Cork's Graham Norton is in the running for the entertainment performer award. Kildare's Paul Mescal is up for the leading actor prize for his role in Normal People.…
  • Jun 05, 2021

    Over 400 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed

    Health officials have confirmed 416 new cases of covid-19. There are currently 74 patients in hospital being treated with the virus. 29 are in intensive care. Meanwhile, Stephen Donnelly has received his first dose of a Covid vaccine. The Health Minister,…
  • Jun 05, 2021

    Plans revealed for a village enhancement scheme in Bohola

    Plans for a village enhancement scheme in Bohola was revealed at the recent meeting of the Claremorris-Swinford Municipal District. The aim is to enhance the village green, enticing passing visitors to stop, and to have a pedestrian/cycling friendly route…
  • Jun 05, 2021

    Roscommon TD says no point in holding Beef Taskforce if real problems aren't addressed

    There is no point in holding meetings of the Beef Taskforce if the real problems facing the industry are not examined thoroughly. That’s the view of Independent Roscommon-Galway Deputy Michael Fitzmaurice, who was reacting to Thursday’s meeting. The…
  • Jun 05, 2021

    Dog fouling problem being tackled in Belmullet

    Belmullet Tidy Towns have launched a campaign aimed at tackling the persistent problem of dog fouling around the town. The purpose of the campaign is to highlight to dog owners the importance of cleaning up after their pets. The initiative includes the…
  • Jun 05, 2021

    Calls for Pfizer vaccine to be rolled out to 12-15 year olds with underlying conditions

    The Health Minister says he'd like to see the Pfizer vaccine rolled out to 12-15 year olds with underlying conditions as quickly as possible. The European Medicines Agency has approved the jab for children of that age after a trial found it was safe to use.…
  • Jun 05, 2021

    Government set to consider proposals on redress for survivors of mother and baby homes

    The Government's set to consider proposals on redress for survivors of mother and baby homes in the next few weeks. The Irish Times reports the Children's Minister will bring a memo to Cabinet at either the end of this month or the start of July. The paper…
  • Jun 04, 2021

    Over 500 new Covid-19 cases

    There are 529 new cases of Covid-19 in the Republic. 86 patients are in hospital with the virus. 28 Covid patients are in intensive care - which is the lowest figure since before Christmas.
  • Jun 04, 2021

    Green light given to reduce time between administering doses of the AstraZeneca Vaccine

    The green light has been given to reduce the time between administering doses of the Astra Zeneca Covid vaccine from 12 to 8 weeks. Health Minister Stephen Donnelly says there will be a gradual reduction in the interval between the first and second doses in…
  • Jun 04, 2021

    Bin stickers community road safety campaign underway on Achill Island

    A new road safety campaign involving wheelie bins and life-sized child stickers in Achill are an attempt to make Mayo roads safer as we head into a busy bank holiday weekend. The stickers shaped to look like a child about to run out on the road have been…
  • Jun 04, 2021

    GMIT President confident of a return to on Campus learning

    The President of GMIT says she is confident that they can welcome back all students and staff on Campus in September. Dr. Orla Flynn was commenting after the Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris has said he expects students and staff to be…
  • Jun 04, 2021

    "Leave No Trace", if visiting outdoor beauty spots across the county this Bank Holiday weekend

    This bank holiday weekend, Mayo County Council is calling on everyone to be responsible when enjoying the outdoors and to leave no trace. People visiting beaches, amenity areas and beauty spots over the weekend, enjoying the outdoors, are urged to take home…
  • Jun 04, 2021

    Clerical changes in the Diocese of Achonry announced

    Clerical changes in the Diocese of Achonry haven been announced this afternoon by Bishop Paul Dempsey. Fr Vincent Sherlock, Parish Priest of Kilmovee is appointed Parish Priest of Tubbercurry Fr Joseph Gavigan, the Parish Priest of Ballaghaderreen is…
  • Jun 04, 2021

    Gardaí seek help in locating calf missing from West Mayo

    Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a calf missing from the Mulranny area since Wednesday. The white charolais calf was reported missing from Bunnahowna Hill. Anyone who may have seen the animal or who has any information is asked to…
  • Jun 04, 2021

    International supplier insists Foxford Woollen Mills is "completely innocent and never buys animal fur items" from him

    The supplier of the item that caused social media controversy for the Foxford Woollen Mills last weekend, is adamant that the Foxford store is completely innocent and never buys animal fur items from him. For the last 60 years, internationally renowned Dublin…
  • Jun 04, 2021

    14 jobs approved for the Rosalie Unit this year

    14 jobs have been approved for the Rosalie Unit in Castlerea this year. That’s according to Senator Eugene Murphy, who says €1.4M in revenue is allocated for 2021. The Fianna Fail Senator says that the release of funding is imminent, adding that local…
  • Jun 04, 2021

    Ballyhaunis Community School approved temporary modular accommodation

    Ballyhaunis Community School has been approved temporary modular accommodation. This news has been confirmed by Mayo Fianna Fail Deputy Dara Calleary who says these units were required as a direct result of Covid. Three prefabs have been approved for…
  • Jun 04, 2021

    Meat processors attend meeting of Beef Taskforce ahead of price report

    Meat processors have attended a meeting of the Beef Taskforce with future challenges and opportunities topping the agenda. The Agriculture Minister says a third report on prices along the supply chain will be published later this week. He says strong…
  • Jun 04, 2021

    Calls for Government to reject Mother and Baby Homes report

    There are calls for the Government to reject a Commission of Investigation report into Mother and Baby Homes after it emerged 100s of people's testimony was discounted as it didn't meet a legal standard of evidence. Commission member Mary Daly told a seminar…
  • Jun 04, 2021

    Drop of three percent in five-day moving average of Covid-19

    The national five-day moving average of Covid-19 cases has dropped by three percent over the past week to 392. 465 new cases were confirmed last night by the Department of Health. In hospitals there are 84 patients with the virus - down 16 percent on a week…
  • Jun 04, 2021

    Sligo TD mistakes photo of a cornered off bench being repainted as a crowd control measure

    A Sligo-Leitrim TD has been forced to clarify after tweeting a photo of a cornered off bench in Strandhill, after it turned out the seat was simply being repainted. Fianna Fail Deputy Marc MacSharry tweeted a photo of a wooden bench yesterday, which was…
  • Jun 04, 2021

    Gardaí attended the scene of a car on fire in Galway yesterday

    Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a vehicle on fire in Galway yesterday evening. The incident occurred at Carnmore Cross near Galway Airport and resulted in significant delays to traffic during rush hour. No further information available at…
  • Jun 03, 2021

    Lowest number of Covid patients in hospitals nationally this evening in over 8 months

    There are 465 new cases of Covid-19 in the Republic. 84 patients are in hospital with the virus this evening. That's the lowest number in over eight months. 30 Covid patients are in intensive care , which is the lowest figure this year. There are no county…
  • Jun 03, 2021

    Status yellow thunderstorm warning this evening for counties Mayo and Galway

    Met Eireann has issued a status yellow warning for thunderstorms in 4 counties. Residents of Mayo, Galway, Limerick and Clare are being advised of heavy downpours. That rain may also result in spot flooding. Forecaster Linda Hughes expects them to pass…
  • Jun 03, 2021

    Garda drug seizure last night in Ballinrobe

    6,000 euro worth of drugs were seized late last night by gardai in Ballinrobe. Members of the Divisional Drugs Task force assisted by local gardai searched a house in Ballinrobe town just before midnight last night (Wed). They recovered 6,000 euro worth of…
  • Jun 03, 2021

    Green light for major extension to Headford school

    Presentation College Headford has been approved for a large-scale capital programme. It involves the demolition and refurbishment of existing buildings and a new school extension. When completed, the school will be able to cater for more of 1000 students.…
  • Jun 03, 2021

    Changes to vaccine rollout programme likely

    Two significant changes could be on the way to the vaccine rollout programme. The HSE is considering reducing the weeks between doses of the AstraZeneca jab from 12 to 8. While a large number of people under the age of 50 may only need one dose of a jab. It's…
  • Jun 03, 2021

    Sinn Fein call for review into cost of Direct Provision Centres

    Sinn Féin's calling for a review into the cost of direct-provision centres, after its been revealed today that the fees paid to such centres rose to 175 million euro last year. The money was paid by government to private firms for running nearly 50 centres…
  • Jun 03, 2021

    Petmania opens new store in Sligo today

    Irish owned pet-retailer, Petmania is to create 30 new jobs this year with an expansion spanning three locations in the North West. Petmania Sligo, the new pet super-store and grooming studio in Sligo town, officially opened its doors today.…
  • Jun 03, 2021

    Further heartache for survivors of Mother and Baby Homes as its been confirmed their testimony was not used in Report of Commission into Mother and Baby Homes

    It has emerged that hundreds of survivors’ testimony was not used by the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes, and this is further heartache for survivors and their families, according to Tuam historian Catherine Corless. Yesterday, at an…
  • Jun 03, 2021

    Over €1.5 million allocated for Mayo roads damaged by severe weather

    Funding of over €1.1 million has been allocated for road improvement measures across Co Mayo, where severe weather events have damaged local and regional roads. It will allow for flood alleviation measures, bridge repairs, road protection works and the…
  • Jun 03, 2021

    Limited number of services resuming at Mayo University Hospital

    A limited number of services are being resumed at Mayo University Hospital following the recent HSE cyber attack. While all systems have not yet been restored, management say they are in a position to resume a limited number of services this week, on a…
  • Jun 03, 2021

    Former Sligo Councillor Paul Conmy has passed away

    Tributes are being paid to former Sligo Fine Gael Councillor Paul Conmy from Culleens who passed away yesterday. He was elected to Sligo County Council in the Dromore area in 1979 and held his seat until 2009. The Cathaoirleach of Sligo County Council Dara…
  • Jun 03, 2021

    Lotto players in Castlebar & Athlone urged to check tickets

    The National Lottery is continuing to appeal to Lotto players in the Castlebar and Athlone areas to check their tickets carefully, as the latest Lotto millionaires have yet to make contact. On Saturday 22nd May, the Lotto Plus 1 top prize of €1 million was…
  • Jun 03, 2021

    London Sky Pool installed by Roscommon developer

    A company owned by Roscommon-born property developer Sean Mulryan has created a suspended swimming pool, 35 metres in the air, between two apartment blocks in London. The Sky Pool allows residents to swim in the unique pool, which spans 15 metres, is…
  • Jun 03, 2021

    Ballina Hotel developing outdoor Spa facilities with views over the River Moy

    Many hotels, B&Bs, self-catering accommodation and hostels reopened yesterday, as the gradual lifting of Covid-19 restrictions on the tourism and hospitality sector begins. The Ice House Hotel in Ballina will open their doors tomorrow (Friday) after being…
  • Jun 03, 2021

    Jet-ski users should avoid encroaching swimming areas

    An increase in water safety incidents involving jet skis has led to a joint appeal for responsibility being issued by multiple water safety agencies. It's urging jet ski users to be careful of their own safety as well as "respect the safety and wellbeing of…
  • Jun 03, 2021

    Disruption of health services will continue into next week, says Saolta

    The HSE is warning people to expect 'significant interruption' to health services again next week. It says the situation has improved a little, with some computer systems working again after the ransomware attack, but many services remain cancelled. Up to…
  • Jun 03, 2021

    NIAC says AstraZeneca second dose can be given after 8 weeks

    The National Immunisation Advisory Committee has advised reducing the gap between doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine. It has recommended 8 week intervals instead of the current 12 weeks. The advice could see thousands of people who've had a first dose fully…
  • Jun 03, 2021

    WHO warns of fourth wave of Covid in Ireland if people socialise too much

    The World Health Organisation says there could be a fourth wave of Covid-19 in Ireland - if people socialise too much. The warning comes ahead of the Bank Holiday Weekend, with large crowds gathering in Dublin, Cork and Galway last weekend. The Taoiseach says…
  • Jun 03, 2021

    CMO warns Indian variant come become dominant strain here, if people aren't careful

    The Chief Medical Officer says the Indian variant of Covid could easily become the dominant strain, if people aren't careful. There have been 115 cases of the variant, now known as Delta - up from 97 last Friday. The strain has sparked an increase in cases…
  • Jun 03, 2021

    Castlebar woman selected to contest Dublin Bay South by-election

    A Castlebar woman has been selected as the Social Democrats candidate for the Dublin Bay South by-election. Sarah Durcan was chosen at a selection convention last night. Sarah is daughter of former Castlebar-based Independent Councillor Frank Durcan, and has…
  • Jun 02, 2021

    Leaving Cert results will be issued on September 3rd

    The leaving cert results will be out on Friday September 3rd. They are expected to be issued directly to candidates through the Candidate Self Service Portal. In any subject where a student sits the exam and opts to receive Accredited Grades, they will be…
  • Jun 02, 2021

    70-year-old man missing from his home in Galway

    Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 70 year old John Joyce. John was last seen in the Rahoon Road area of Galway at approximately 10pm on Monday 31st May. John is described as being 6’ 2” in height, of slim build with…
  • Jun 02, 2021

    Rainfall levels in May were above average

    The rainfall levels recorded in May were above average at all of Met Eireann's weather stations. The most rain fell over Valentia Observatory in Kerry which had its wettest May since 2006. Met Eireann says it was also colder than usual last month, with the…
  • Jun 02, 2021

    Over 400 new Covid-19 cases

    The Department of Health has confirmed there have been a further 407 new cases of Covid-19. It also confirmed that there are 34 patients in intensive care, the same figure as yesterday. It comes as the Chief Medical Officer earlier warned that the country…
  • Jun 02, 2021

    The Pink Door at the Quay in Westport is open to guests again today

    B&Bs are open again today for the first time this year. Dr. Rachel Clarke is the owner of The Pink Door - a boutique guesthouse located at The Quay in Westport. Rachel and her partner Dave moved back from Dublin to open the business just as the Covid-19…
  • Jun 02, 2021

    Planning application submitted for Aqua Park on Lough Conn

    An application for planning permission for a new aqua park on Lough Conn has been submitted to Mayo County Council. Splash City Aqua Parks Ltd, the company seeking the permission, is proceeding with its plan to have the facility up and running by August.…
  • Jun 02, 2021

    Westport hoteliers delighted to welcome back guests today

    Mayo's busiest tourist town is gearing up to welcome visitors from this afternoon. Westport hoteliers are looking forward to welcoming back guests, while B&Bs, guesthouses and self-catering accommodation also reopen from today. Ann and Joe Corcoran, owners of…
  • Jun 02, 2021

    Mayo homes affected by pyrite damage will be exempt from Local Property Tax

    Homeowners in Mayo and Donegal whose properties have been affected by pyrite damage will be temporarily exempt from paying Local Property Tax. The Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has today published details of the new Local Property Tax rates which see…
  • Jun 02, 2021

    Ashford Castle staff excited about welcoming back guests today

    Staff at one of Ireland's best-known hotels are very excited about welcoming back guests from today. Ashford Castle in Cong is rolling out the red carpet, after being closed for 154 days. It comes as hotels, B&Bs, hostels and self-catering accommodation…
  • Jun 02, 2021

    Galway & Sligo included in latest Lonely Planet guide

    Galway city, the Aran Islands, Sligo and the Wild Atlantic Way all feature in a new list by Lonely Planet of the 20 Most Incredible Places to Visit in Ireland. The travel guide names the Wild Atlantic Way as best for road trippers, with Galway city described…
  • Jun 02, 2021

    Derelict site notice should be served on Dept of Education for Westport "eyesore", says local Councillor

    Mayo County Council should serve a derelict site notice on the Department of Education, to force them to take action on the former Scoil Padraig building in Westport. That's according to local Councillor Christy Hyland, who says the site has become an eyesore…
  • Jun 02, 2021

    Hotels, B&Bs and self-catering accommodation reopen today

    Hotels, B&Bs and hostels can welcome back guests today, for the first time in more than 5 months. Guesthouses and self-catering accommodation can also reopen, as part of the Government's planned easing of Covid-19 restrictions. The Irish Hotels Federation…
  • Jun 02, 2021

    44-year olds can register for Covid-19 vaccine from today

    44-year-olds can register for a Covid-19 vaccine from today. The HSE's registration system will then open for 43-year-olds tomorrow, and will work down to 40-year olds on Sunday. The health service says it expects appointments will start to be scheduled from…
  • Jun 02, 2021

    40 new jobs being created in the Connemara Gaeltacht

    40 new highly-skilled jobs are to be created in the Connemara Gaeltacht. Cambus Medical is investing €1.9 million in expanding its facility in An Spidéal, and the medical device company plans to employ over 170 people by the end of this year. The 40 new jobs…
  • Jun 01, 2021

    337 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed this evening

     A further 337 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed by the Department of Health this evening. There are currently 89 people in hospital with the virus, a drop of 9 in the past 24 hours, with 34 of these patients in ICU.
  • Jun 01, 2021

    Crossmolina flood relief scheme is top priority for OPW in the West, says Minister

    The Minister with responsibility for the OPW Patrick O'Donovan is in Crossmolina this evening, to provide an update on the long-awaited Crossmolina Flood Relief Scheme. The €13.5 million euro scheme, which will provide protection to over 100 properties in the…
  • Jun 01, 2021

    New campaign aimed at attracting new companies to Galway

    Galway Chamber of Commerce has launched a new campaign aimed at attracting new companies and investment to the city, and the western region. "Why Galway" is an initiative that seeks to bring 40 foreign direct investment companies to the area over the next 5…
  • Jun 01, 2021

    Tuam pharmacist says pharmacists are ready & willing to administer Covid-19 vaccines

    A Tuam-based pharmacist has welcomed the announcement by the Health Minister Stephen Donnelly that pharmacists will begin administering Covid-19 vaccines early this month. Over 1,000 pharmacists across the country have applied to be part of the vaccine…
  • Jun 01, 2021

    Mayo TD welcomes Economic Recovery Plan

    Tourism and hospitality businesses in the West are welcoming Government confirmation that the 9% VAT rate is being extended until September 2022. This is one element of the National Economic Recovery Plan approved today by Cabinet, which sets out how Ireland…
  • Jun 01, 2021

    Missing Leitrim man located safe and well

    Gardai have confirmed that a man missing from county Leitrim has been found safe and well. Joseph McMorrow went missing from his Kinlough home last month, but he has now been located and gardai have thanked the public for their assistance in the search.
  • Jun 01, 2021

    Walk-in test centre at NUI Galway has served its purpose and should be relocated, according to local councillor

    The Covid-19 walk-in centre at NUI Galway campus has served its purpose and should be relocated to the city centre. That’s the view of Councillor Michael Crowe, who sent a proposal to the HSE to consider moving the centre to a more central location. The local…
  • Jun 01, 2021

    Clare Islanders call for improved ferry service

    Islanders on Clare Island are highlighting the urgent need for an improved ferry service to and from the island. Currently there are two sailings per day between Clare Island and Roonagh pier near Louisburg, but islanders are calling for the service to be…
  • Jun 01, 2021

    One Day Dublin to Castlebar cycle to take place in July in aid of the Mayo Roscommon Hospice

    A group of Dublin-based Mayo diaspora and friends will next month (July) undertake a 240 km dawn-to-dusk cycle challenge from Dublin to Castlebar for charity. The West End Tour in aid of Mayo Roscommon Hospice is to be sponsored by Uniphar plc and they and…
  • Jun 01, 2021

    Tributes paid on retirement of Aran Islands RNLI mechanic

    After 35 years of service, Aran Islands RNLI mechanic Johnny Mulkerrin retires today. He is one of Aran Islands RNLI’s longest serving crew members having first joined the volunteer crew in 1984. His early passion for the lifeboat came as a child growing up…
  • Jun 01, 2021

    Monies secured for refurbishment of community playground at Lough Lannagh Castlebar

    Funding has been secured for the Community Playground at Lough Lannagh, Castlebar. Fine Gael deputy Alan Dillon says the funding was awarded under the Local Authorities Play & Recreation Capital Grant scheme and will form part of a wider investment in outdoor…
  • Jun 01, 2021

    Foxford Woollen Mills incorrectly attacked on social media by animal campaign group IPAW

    The iconic international brand of Foxford Woollen Mills, incorrectly attracted the anger of online animal welfare activists at the weekend last after the activists mistook an abbreviation of the store’s name on a product label — “Fox” — to mean that the item…
  • Jun 01, 2021

    Gardaí appeal for assistance in locating man missing from Leitrim

    Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of a man missing from Letirm since last month. 67-year-old Joseph (Joe) McMorrow is missing from his home in Kinlough since the 17th of May. He is described as being 5' 7" in height, of slim…
  • Jun 01, 2021

    Ireland West Airport Knock will reopen in just over two weeks

    Ireland West Airport Knock will reopen in just over 2 weeks time. Ryanair will operate flights between Knock and the UK cities of Liverpool and London from Friday 18th June, for essential travel only. From 19th July, travel will be allowed within the European…
  • Jun 01, 2021

    PUP set to be phased out in stages from September

    The Pandemic Unemployment Payment is to be entirely removed by February 2022. The wage support will be phased out in three stages starting in September under plans going to Cabinet. The government promised no cliff edge end to these payments and instead it is…
  • Jun 01, 2021

    Pharmacies expected to begin administering vaccines next week

    Pharmacies are expected to begin administering Covid-19 vaccinations from next week. They'll initially administer the Johnson and Johnson vaccine to people over 50 who've yet to receive a jab. More than half the population has now received a first dose of a…
  • Jun 01, 2021

    Number of patients presenting Covid-19 symptoms at lowest level in nearly a year

    The number of patients going to GPs with symptoms of Covid-19 is at its lowest level in nearly a year. It comes as 378 new cases were confirmed yesterday - with the five-day moving average standing at 424. A county-by-county breakdown is not available since…
  • Jun 01, 2021

    Warning potential super-spreader events could cause spike in Covid-19 cases

    A NPHET member says potentially 'super-spreader events' last weekend could lead to a spike in cases. It's after crowds gathered in Galway, Dublin and Cork with concerns of a repeat this Bank Holiday Weekend. Dr Mary Favier fears a fourth wave of Covid in the…
  • May 31, 2021

    Latest Covid-19 figures released

    The Department of Health has confirmed a further 378 Covid-19 cases this evening. A county-by-county breakdown is not available since the cyber attack on the HSE. 98 patients are currently in hospital are in hospital with the disease, down 1 in the past 24…
  • May 31, 2021

    Vaccine portal opens for 44-year olds on Wednesday

    People aged 40 to 44 will be able to register online for a Covid-19 vaccine from this Wednesday. 44 year olds can register on Wednesday, 43 year olds on Thursday, 42 year olds on Friday, 41 year olds on Saturday and 40-year olds on Sunday. The HSE's Chief…
  • May 31, 2021

    Minister Patrick O'Donovan to visit Crossmolina tomorrow

    Minister of State at the Office of Public Works Patrick O'Donovan will visit Crossmolina tomorrow, to meet with Mayo County Council and local OPW officials in relation to the long-awaited Crossmolina Flood Relief Scheme. Mayo FG Deputy Alan Dillon, who…
  • May 31, 2021

    Minister visits Ballina farm with Moil cattle

    Minister of State Joe O’Brien visited a farm with Moil cattle outside Ballina this morning. It was among a number of stops the Minister of State at the dept of Rural and Community Development made while in Mayo today. Moil cattle have a very low environmental…
  • May 31, 2021

    Junior Minister Joe O'Brien visits Ballina and Straide

    Earlier today, the Minister of State at the Department of Rural & Community Development and at the Department of Social Protection Joe O'Brien visited a number of community projects in Ballina and Straide, including the Involve youth project, the Karen garden…
  • May 31, 2021

    Minister Heather Humphreys in Swinford to launch national Connected Hubs network

    The Minister for Rural & Community Development Heather Humpheys is in Swinford today, where she's launching the Connected Hubs Network - Ireland's first national network of remote working hubs. It will see over 100 hubs connected by the end of this year, with…
  • May 31, 2021

    Man arrested and drugs seized in South Mayo

    A man was arrested and drugs were seized following a stop and search in Ballinrobe last week. Members attached to the Mayo Divisional Drugs Task Force questioned and searched the man on Glebe Street last Monday under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.…
  • May 31, 2021

    N5 project in Roscommon signed off on by Minister

    The N5 Bypass from Ballaghaderreen to Scramogue has been signed off on by the Minister. That’s according to Fianna Fail Senator Eugene Murphy, who says the project represents an investment in excess of €200 million for County Roscommon by the Government. The…
  • May 31, 2021

    Gardaí seek public's assistance in locating missing man

    Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of a man missing from Galway since the middle of May. 64-year-old Billy Hill has been missing from the Salthill area of the city since the 18th of May. He is described as being 5' 3'' in height…
  • May 31, 2021

    Man rescued from house fire in Partry this morning

    Emergency services are at the scene of a house fire in the Partry area, of county Mayo this morning. An elderly man was in the house when the fire broke out and he has been safely rescued from the blaze. The fire occurred at a house in Aughinish, located off…
  • May 31, 2021

    Sligo-based distillery secures a €15 million debt financing facility

    Lough Gill Distillery, the makers of Athrú single malt whiskey, has secured a €15 million debt financing facility from PNC Bank – a top-five lender to retail and business customers in the United States. This long term debt financing facility will be used fund…
  • May 31, 2021

    Over €100,000 in funding approved for the Palace Grounds in Tuam

    Over €100,000 in funding has been announced for the Palace Grounds in Tuam. Local Cllr Donagh Killilea says €108,000 will be provided to the amenity under the outdoor infrastructure scheme. The funding will include upgrade and replacement of park benches,…
  • May 31, 2021

    HSE urges people to quit smoking on World No Tobacco Day

    The HSE is calling on people to quit smoking on World No Tobacco Day today. It's asking them to use the health authority's QUIT service, which is personalised and free, to kick the habit. Meanwhile vapers are calling on the Government to embrace vaping as a…
  • May 31, 2021

    Postmasters threaten to ballot members on work stoppage unless financial package agreed

    Postmasters are threatening to ballot members on a work stoppage in June, if the Government doesn't give them a financial boost. The Irish Postmasters Union's warning that the state needs to act urgently to maintain the Post Office Network. It says post…
  • May 31, 2021

    Over half the adult population have received a Covid-19 vaccine dose

    Over half of the adult population have now received at least one Covid-19 vaccine. The HSE has confirmed that 1 million people received a jab during the month of May as the vaccination programme ramps up. 20% of the population is now fully vaccinated with 2…
  • May 31, 2021

    Mayor of Galway City says agreement reached with organisers of Salthill Sundays

    Galway city councillors say they're working with the people behind 'Salthill Sundays' to organise official, structured events in the future. The car meet-up, which has taken place for the past number of weekends, has caused traffic chaos and frustration among…
  • May 30, 2021

    Over 370 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed today

    Health officials have confirmed 374 new cases of Covid-19. 99 patients with the virus are currently being treated in hospital. 35 of those are in intensive care.
  • May 30, 2021

    Call for an apprentice training hub to be created in Ballina

    There's a lack of skilled workers in the Ballina area, with building contractors finding it increasingly difficult to get carpenters, plumbers and other labourers. That's according to Councillor John O'Hara, who's calling for a hub to be created in Ballina to…
  • May 30, 2021

    Strategic Roads committee consider pilot e-scooter project for Mayo

    A pilot e-scooter project for Mayo is being considered by members of the county’s Strategic Roads committee. Bird, a company that operates shared public e-scooters worldwide, recently provided members of the committee with an overview of what is achievable in…
  • May 30, 2021

    Mayo TD hits out at low level of HSE-employed ophthalmologists

    Mayo Sinn Féin TD Rose Conway-Walsh has uncovered the fact that there is currently only one Ophthalmologist – a doctor who specializes in eye and vision care - employed by the HSE for the entire County of Mayo. Deputy Conway-Walsh says there is one vacant…
  • May 30, 2021

    Sinn Fein are most trusted to solve the housing crisis, according to new poll

    Sinn Fein is the party most voters trust to solve the housing crisis, according to a new political opinion poll. The Red C research for the Business Post shows support for Mary Lou McDonald's party is up two points, level with Fine Gael on 29 percent. Fine…
  • May 30, 2021

    CMO hits out at 'absolutely shocking' scenes of crowds drinking and socialising

    Scenes of crowds drinking and socialising in Dublin City Centre last night have been described as "absolutely shocking" by the Chief Medical Officer. Large numbers of young people gathered in the mainly pedestrianised South William Street area from early…
  • May 30, 2021

    'Impossible' to predict level of vaccination by the end of June

    The head of the Covid vaccine taskforce says it's "impossible" to say what per cent of the population will be vaccinated by the end of June. The government's target of giving 82 per cent of adults a first dose by then is unlikely to be met because of…
  • May 30, 2021

    Government warned about risks of a potential fourth wave

    The government's been warned about the risks of a potential fourth wave of Covid-19. It's because of the combination of international travel and indoor dining resuming in July - and unvaccinated younger people socialising more. A separate briefing given to…
  • May 30, 2021

    Up to €30,000 set for pubs and restaurants reopening this summer

    Pubs and restaurants that reopen this summer will receive up to 30,000 euro from the government. The Sunday Times reports the "bullet payments" aim to boost their viability and act as compensation for being closed longer than other sectors. Tuesday's Cabinet…
  • May 30, 2021

    High temperatures expected nationwide today

    Temperatures of up to 22 degrees can be expected in some parts of the country today. Met Eireann says the midlands can expect to see the best of the weather. It'll be slightly cooler along coasts, but still in the high teens. Meterologist with Met Eireann,…
  • May 30, 2021

    New Vietnamese variant of Covid-19 raises fears of vaccine resistant strains

    A public health expert is concerned there are variants out there that haven't been seen yet that may be resistant to vaccines. Vietnam has discovered a new coronavirus variant which appears to be a mix of the Indian and Kent strains. It comes as 464 new cases…
  • May 29, 2021

    Rosalie Unit will be fully operational by year end, according to Roscommon Senator

    The Rosalie Unit in Castlerea will be fully operational by the end of the year. That's according to Fianna Fail Senator Eugene Murphy, who says funding has been committed to staff the Day Centre at the facility. He claims that the reopening of the centre was…
  • May 29, 2021

    Over 450 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed today

    There has been a further 464 Covid-19 cases. 90 people are being treated in hospital for the disease, a drop of 9 in the past 24 hours. 35 are in ICU, down 3 over the same period.
  • May 29, 2021

    Survey shows shopping is the main reason people visit Ballina

    A new survey shows that shopping is the main reason why people visit Ballina. Ballina Collaborative Town Centre Health Check is a pilot initiative geared at yielding baseline data to inform future sustainable development of the town. A summary of the health…
  • May 29, 2021

    Galway City Council & Gardai close Middle Arch

    Galway City Council has reinstated restrictions to the 'Middle Arch' after Gardai dispersed large crowds last night. The council has closed off access at Wolfe Tone Bridge and Claddagh Key since early this morning. These measures are aiming to assist Gardaí…
  • May 29, 2021

    North Mayo man urges farmers to fight back as CAP negotiations break down

    A North Mayo man is calling on farmers to deny the public access to their lands, in protest of CAP negotiations breaking down on Thursday night. Gerry Loftus says that small farmers across the region will be trampled into the ground by possible changes to the…
  • May 29, 2021

    Number of Covid patients in hospital at its lowest in over eight months

    The number of Covid patients in hospital is at its lowest level in over eight months. The figure has dropped to 99 - with 38 in intensive care. New figures show also Ireland has the seventh lowest 14-day incidence rate of Covid in the EU - with Malta being…
  • May 29, 2021

    Take-up of Covid vaccines in Ireland is "unsurpassed" in the European Union

    The Taoiseach says the take-up of Covid-19 vaccines in Ireland is 'unsurpassed' in the European Union. Micheál Martin says almost 100 per cent of over-70s have now been fully vaccinated, and over-40s will be able to register next week. The European Medicines…
  • May 29, 2021

    This weekend is the hottest of the year so far

    This weekend is set to be the hottest of the year so far, with temperatures of over 20 degrees. There will be good sunny spells across the country today, with the warmest conditions in inland areas. There will be a chance of the odd shower, but temperatures…
  • May 28, 2021

    "The End of this is within our grasp" - Taoiseach

    The Taoiseach says the end of the COVID crisis is within grasp if people still stick to restrictions over the next month.Micheál Martin has announced the easing of restrictions over the summer across a range of sectors.Hotels, B&Bs and guesthouses can open…
  • May 28, 2021

    467 new Covid-19 cases

    467 new cases of Covid have been reported. 99 patients are being treated in hospital, of which 38 in ICU. The department of health says the case numbers may change, if they are updated following the cyber attack. 
  • May 28, 2021

    CAP Reform talks abandoned until June

    Following three-day CAP talks in Brussels, the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue has said difficult discussions lie ahead in the ongoing effort to reach agreement between the European institutions on the future Common…
  • May 28, 2021

    Sensitive data of 520 patients has been put online by hackers

    The HSE has confirmed that the data of around 520 patients has emerged online following its cyber attack. In a statement, the executive says sensitive information about patients has been shared along with minutes of meetings. The HSE is now working to…
  • May 28, 2021

    Appointment of a Beef Regulator and the removal of penalties are vital to beef farmers in Mayo according to Deputy

    The Appointment of a Beef Regulator with adequate powers and the removal of penalties such as the four movement rule and the 30 day rule are vital to beef farmers in Mayo. That's according to Sinn Fein Deputy Rose Conway-Walsh who says Farmers are a ‘litmus…
  • May 28, 2021

    Cabinet approve several measures to allow for a further reopening of society

    The cabinet has approved the easing of restrictions on indoor dining, international travel and live events over the summer. Ministers signed off on plans that will see hotels open on June 2nd, outdoor dining on June 7th, and indoor dining on the 5th of July.…
  • May 28, 2021

    Mayo University Hospital to introduce patient visiting by appointment

    From Monday May 31st, Mayo University Hospital will be facilitating visits to patients in the ward areas by appointment. Appointments will be staggered across all ward areas each day from 2pm to 4pm. Catherine Donohoe, Hospital Manager said, “We are delighted…
  • May 28, 2021

    Mayo pyrite campaigner labels meeting with Housing Minister a ‘waste of time’

    The responses from the Housing Minister to the issues facing people affected by pyrite in Mayo were a ‘waste of time.’ That’s according to Killala woman Barbara Clinton, whose home recently tested positive for pyrite. Pyrite campaigners from Mayo met Minister…
  • May 28, 2021

    Galway City 'car meet' cancelled pending discussion with Mayor

    A ‘car meet’ scheduled for Galway City this weekend has been cancelled by its organisers. Salthill Sunday’s confirmed that their weekly event in the west of the city will not proceed until further notice, pending talks tomorrow evening with the Mayor of…
  • May 28, 2021

    7,500 seasonal changes noted by EU project in the garden of Enniscoe House

    The garden in Enniscoe House, outside Crossmolina was one of six Irish gardens that has collected more than 7,500 observations on seasonal changes in selected plants and trees as part of a European network of gardens monitoring project. The National Park in…
  • May 28, 2021

    Next Castlebar Municipal Meeting to be held in a local estate to highlight the antisocial behaviour of a local authority tenant

    The June meeting of Castlebar Municipal District is set to be held in the green area of a housing estate in the county town, in an effort to address the frustration of residents and councillors trying to get action on anti social behaviour by a family in the…
  • May 28, 2021

    Warmest weather of 2021 expected this weekend

    Temperatures are set to reach 21 degrees this weekend - the hottest of the year so far. Sunday will be best day, with mostly dry and sunny conditions throughout the country. Tomorrow won't be quite as warm, with some showers in the west and northeast - but…
  • May 28, 2021

    Further easing of Restrictions to be announced by the Taoiseach later today

    International travel will be allowed from July 19th, and indoor dining can happen from July 5th under proposals going before Cabinet later. The number of people allowed at a wedding will be increased to 50 from early July, before going to 100 in August.…
  • May 28, 2021

    Council officials to seek funding for improvement of footpaths in a Ballina estate

    Council officials in Ballina are to seek funding to improve the footpaths in the Rathmeel Lawns estate. The issue was raised at a recent Ballina Municipal District meeting by FG Councillor John O'Hara, who pointed out that subsidence has led to a need to…
  • May 28, 2021

    EMA is expected to approve Covid-19 vaccine for adolescents

    The European Medicines Agency is expected to approve a Covid-19 vaccine for use on adolescents today, for the first time. The EMA's holding a special meeting to decide whether to allow those aged 12 to 15 to get the Pfizer-BioNTech jab. A similar approval was…
  • May 28, 2021

    Health expert warns its a matter of time before Indian variant spreads significantly

    A public health expert says it's only a matter of time before there's significant spread of the Indian variant to Ireland. Up to three-quarters of new coronavirus cases in the UK are of the Indian strain and it's spreading. It comes as 436 cases of Covid 19…
  • May 28, 2021

    Cabinet to discuss easing international travel rules

    International travel for holidays is set to return on July 19th under plans going to cabinet this afternoon. The proposals would also see indoor dining return from July 5th. Foreign holidays will return on July 19th with Ireland set to adopt the EU's digital…
  • May 28, 2021

    Up to 25,000 fines issued to people using phones while driving

    Nearly 25,000 fines were sent to people last year for holding a mobile phone while driving. The Garda Division with the least was Sligo-Leitrim. If you're caught driving with a phone in your hand, or cradled in the crook of your neck, you face a fixed charge…
  • May 27, 2021

    More than 400 new cases of Covid 19 reported this evening in the Republic

    436 new cases of Covid 19 have been confirmed this evening in the Republic. 101 patients are in hospital with the virus of which 39 are in ICU. The department of health says the case numbers may change due to future data reviews, following the cyber attack.
  • May 27, 2021

    June target for Covid 19 vaccine rollout looks set to be missed

    The government's June vaccine targets are set to be missed by a number of weeks. Johnson and Johnson is expected to under-delivery a large amount of its vaccine next month. Ireland had been due to get 476,000 of the single shot jab - instead the government…
  • May 27, 2021

    New 100 megawatt wind farm planned for north Mayo

    EDF Renewables Ireland has announced plans to develop a 100 mega-watt wind farm in north Mayo. The proposed project, which could consist of up to 25 turbines and power more than 60,000 homes, will be located in a forested area to the northeast of Slieve Carr,…
  • May 27, 2021

    Public encouraged to holiday in Ireland this summer

    Fáilte Ireland has this week launched a €4 million marketing campaign to boost holidays at home this Summer. "Keep Discovering" is the title of the campaign, which encourages people to discover more about our own country, and help to re-boot and rebuild…
  • May 27, 2021

    Covid test centre at MacHale Park will be closed on Sunday

    The MacHale Park COVID-19 Test Centre, Castlebar will be closed this Sunday 30th May due to GAA fixtures. Service will resume on Monday from 10am-5pm daily for those who do NOT have any symptoms of COVID-19 as well as for those who are symptomatic.
  • May 27, 2021

    Over €500,000 awarded to 11 outdoor projects in Mayo

    Over €500,000 in funding has been awarded to eleven projects in Mayo under the Additional Outdoor Infrastructure Fund. The projects benefit each of the Municipal Districts in Mayo with funding ranging from €7,500 up to 100,000. A total of €516,110 has been…