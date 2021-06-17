A woman sought assistance on her decent from Croagh Patrick yesterday evening (Wednesday).

At about 8.10pm, Mayo Mountain Rescue were tasked to assist a walker on the mountain with severe leg cramps due to the cold.

The Deputy Team Leader of Mayo Mountain Rescue spoke with the woman and her daughter and together they decided that they should continue trying to make their way down the mountain.

They remained in contact as necessary, but ultimately the woman made her own way off the mountain with the assistance of her daughter.

The team was not called out, and the operation was stood down at 21.35pm