33 percent of a sample of tanning salons in Dublin agreed to take a booking for an underage client, a new study has found.

Researchers from NUIG sent a "secret shopper" to tanning bed operators in the capital and found 40 outlets to be in breach of current regulations.

The study, which was published in the International Public Health Journal, found that 5 percent of 10 to 17 year olds have used a tanning bed