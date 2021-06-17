A woman in her 50s has died in a house fire in county Roscommon.

The alarm was raised this morning.

It happened in Athleague with the fire breaking out early this morning, with emergency services notified at 6.30am

A woman in her 50s, was the only occupant of the house, and was discovered inside the property at around 7am by emergency services.

A technical examination of the scene is underway and it's understood that initial investigations suggest that the fire may have started overnight

The woman's body has been removed from the scene and a post mortem examination will take place.

The scene remains sealed off and gardaí in Roscommon are investigating the cause of the blaze.