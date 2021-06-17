Pubs that do not serve food are to be included in the new outdoor seating and accessories grant scheme, supported by Fáilte Ireland in partnership with local authorities, and the inclusion is welcome according to Independent Galway deputy Sean Canney.

The scheme is now open for applications. Grants are available to support businesses in the hospitality and tourism sector in enhancing their outdoor dining offering.

It financially assists and supports independent tourism and hospitality business owners to create outdoor dining experiences in a regulated and accessible manner.

Deputy Canney says the scheme has now been extended to provide a level of financial support to pubs that do not serve food to purchase or upgrade equipment to provide additional outdoor seating and increase their serving capacity.