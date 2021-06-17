A man has been charged, following a major drugs seizure in the village of Frenchpark yesterday, where cannabis worth over half a million euro was seized.

Members of the Roscommon & Longford Divisional Drugs unit searched a house in Frenchpark under warrant at about 3.30 yesterday afternoon.

They discovered a sophisticated growhouse in the residence and external sheds, and seized a total of 139 cannabis plants, with an estimated street value of €112,000.

Also, about 22.5 kg of vacuum-packed cannabis herb was seized, valued at €480,000.

A man in his 20's was arrested and taken to Castlerea Garda Station for questioning.

he has now been charged, and is due before a special sitting of Roscommon District Court this afternoon.