Almost €8.3 million in funding has been confirmed for Westport.

A new co-located Municipal District Library and long term facilities for community groups will be located at Altamount Street in Westport.

Former Minister for Rural and Community Development Michael Ring has this morning confirmed the restoration and extension of the former St. Patrick's National School.

Deputy Ring says today he is announcing a further €8,279,000 in addition to the €1.1 million which he allocated for the Municipal District Library from his time as Minister.

He has been giving more details of today's significant investment for Westport to Midwest News...