A man has appeared before court charged with allegedly threatening Gardaí with a knife in Galway.

Gardaí attended at the scene of an incident in the Mervue area of the City shortly after 7pm on Saturday.

In the course of the incident it’s understood Gardaí were threatened at knife point.

A man in his 40s was arrested following intervention by the Garda Armed Support Unit and brought to Galway Garda Station.

There were no reports of any injuries

The man appeared before a special sitting of Galway District Court yesterday morning, charged in connection with the incident.