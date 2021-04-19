Recommendations will be made this week from experts on whether the gap between the first and second doses of the Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines can be extended.

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee is looking at the proposal with the Health Minister Stephen Donnelly saying it could result in more people getting a first dose of a vaccine in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, an EU Commissioner has confirmed the bloc is considering not ordering more vaccines from AstraZeneca when the current contract runs out in June.

Thierry Breton says Pfizer is simply the more reliable supplier.