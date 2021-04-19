The five-day moving average of Covid-19 cases has dropped by 10 percent in the past week to 369.

Figures from the HSE also show the number of patients in public hospitals with the virus has fallen by 16 percent in the last seven days to 186.

269 new cases of Covid-19 were announced by the Department of Health last night, while one further death was reported.

UCC Professor Gerry Killeen, who is also a founding member of ISAG which advocates for Zero Covid, says people need to continue to work in driving down the virus due to the new variants: