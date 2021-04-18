A Claremorris-based company that provides self-service checkouts for the retail industry has seen a significant increase in demand since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

CBE says customers are more inclined than ever to check out their own goods and pay by contactless payment, rather than having to engage with staff.

The Mayo business has also developed technology for forecourt shops, so that customers can now pay for their fuel and other purchases at self checkouts.

CBE collaborated with a student from Ulster University through InterTradeIreland's FUSION programme, to develop the new technology which is already being used in shops across Ireland and the UK.

The Claremorris company has recently been named Exemplar Award winners for the new technology - an accolade only awarded to five SMEs across the island of Ireland this year.

CBE's R & D Director TJ McHugh has been telling Midwest News about the new technology for the forecourt sector....