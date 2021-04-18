The Teachers' Union of Ireland says they have concerns about the lack of clarity regarding the vaccine priority list.

It's after the Health Minister asked his department to examine the possibility of vaccinating younger age groups earlier.

It's just over two weeks since the Government made changes to the roll-out, removing certain professions from the list to prioritise older people first.

That sparked outrage from teaching unions who threatened strike action over the change.

President of the TUI, Martin Marjoram, says the last U-turn was badly communicated to them: