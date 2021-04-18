Gardai are again asking people not to attend house parties.

They're thanking the majority of the public for their hard work as improvements are made in tackling Covid-19.

Gardai are asking people to keep following the public health advice to protect themselves and their community.

They say it's important now to continue to do the right things by maintaining social distancing, limiting contacts, and regularly washing hands.

They're asking people not gather in large groups or attend or host house parties as they put everyone they have contact with after, at risk of catching COVID-19.

Over 3,500 fines have been issued so far to people attending or organising house parties.

Gardaí will continue their high visibility patrols at public amenities, parks and beauty spots across the country this weekend - illegal parking at such locations can result in cars being towed and impounded.