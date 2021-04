People aged between 65 and 69 will receive appointments for their first AstraZeneca vaccine from tomorrow.

The HSE aims to have 60 to 69 year old's vaccinated with the first dose by the end of May.

It comes as 420 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed along with 4 more deaths.

The 5-day moving average of new cases now stands at 386.

DCU Professor of Health Systems Anthony Staines doesn't think the vaccine priority list should be changed to prioritise younger people.