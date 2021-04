Crews have completed repairs to a burst watermain in Kiltimagh.

The second burst in the area in 24 hours affected supply to approximately 50 houses in the Treankeel area.

The works were expected to be completed by 4pm this afternoon, and full supply has now been return to all customers.

Irish Water in partnership with Mayo County Council would like to thank customers impacted by this outage for their patience and cooperation while the emergency repairs were taking place.