Galway native Catherine Corless has won the SAOL Project’s Irish Women of the Year award 2021.

The East Galway historian is best known for her work in compiling information concerning the deaths of children at the Bon Secours Mother and Baby Home in Tuam.

SAOL is an integrated programme of education, rehabilitation, advocacy and childcare.

The organisation has worked over the last 24 years to promote the needs of female drug users and their children in Dublin.