A man arrested following the production of a firearm in Swinford on Wednesday has been released without charge.

Gardaí from the Claremorris Community Engagement area, the Mayo Crime Unit, and the armed support unit carried out a search of a property in Swinford town at approximately 11am yesterday morning.

During the course of the search Gardaí seized firearms and offensive weapons (subject to examination).

A man in his late 20s was arrested at the scene and was detained at Ballina Garda Station.

He has since been released without charge.

A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.