There is “a real danger that farmers will once again be the big losers” in the push by politicians and NGO’s to embrace ambitious proposals to increase biodiversity and address climate change through designated land policy.

That's the view of the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association (INHFA) who have stressed the need to firstly engage with farmers and landowners before any changes are made.

Vincent Roddy of the INHFA says since the late 1990’s farmers have, lost control of their lands as the EU and Irish State has effectively claimed squatters’ rights on their property through the implementation of the SAC and SPA designations.

He has been giving more details to Midwest News...