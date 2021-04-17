A fashion retailer in Galway City is reluctantly threatening to reopen its doors in the coming weeks to highlight the “grossly unfair” situation caused by larger retailers allegedly breaking Covid-19 rules.

The owners of Lanidor on Eyre Street say they’re sick of seeing certain larger retailers flouting the guidelines and selling non-essential items such as clothing, while smaller retailers remain closed.

The fashion retailer hopes to raise awareness that some larger retailers seemingly get a free pass for restriction breaches, despite the issue being raised with both the Government and Gardai.

Retail Excellence Ireland also says it had been inundated with complaints about certain large retailers allegedly breaking the rules.

Dave McCarthy is a financial consultant and a director of the firm that owns Lanidor on Eyre Street.

He says there is no ambiguity in the current legislation on what businesses are deemed essential.

He’s been speaking to Midwest News…