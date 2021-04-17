Up to one billion euro will be needed to provide redress to survivors of mother and baby homes, according to preliminary calculations by government.

The Irish Times reports it's predicting the figure will be needed to provide even "modest" compensation.

It comes as the Minister for Children prepares for talks with church leaders on the findings of the Commission of Investigation.

Roderic O'Gorman has also stated they "may wish to consider" making a financial contribution to any the redress scheme.