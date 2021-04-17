A man has appeared before the courts charged in connection with an alleged assault in Sligo Town.

The incident took place in Sligo Town centre at approximately 7pm on Thursday evening and led to the Pilkington Terrace and Chapel Hill areas being closed.

Midwest news understands that another man, in his 50s, was hospitalised for non- life threatening injuries.

A man, in his mid-30s, was arrested in connection with this incident and he was detained at Ballymote Garda Station.

He appeared before a special sitting of Sligo District Court yesterday afternoon charged in relation to this matter.