A man remains in custody following the seizure of firearms in Swinford yesterday.

It follows an investigation into the production of a firearm in the area on Wednesday.

Gardaí from the Claremorris Community Engagement area, the Mayo Crime Unit, and the armed support unit carried out a search of a property in Swinford town at approximately 11am yesterday morning.

During the course of the search Gardaí seized firearms and offensive weapons (subject to examination).

A man in his late 20s was arrested at the scene and he remains under detention at Ballina Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.