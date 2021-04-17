A man remains in custody following the seizure of firearms in Swinford yesterday.
It follows an investigation into the production of a firearm in the area on Wednesday.
Gardaí from the Claremorris Community Engagement area, the Mayo Crime Unit, and the armed support unit carried out a search of a property in Swinford town at approximately 11am yesterday morning.
During the course of the search Gardaí seized firearms and offensive weapons (subject to examination).
A man in his late 20s was arrested at the scene and he remains under detention at Ballina Garda Station.
Investigations are ongoing.