The Health Minister says people aged under 30 could be vaccinated against Covid-19 earlier to reduce transmission of the virus.

Stephen Donnelly's asked the Department of Health to examine the possibility of revising the order of age cohorts.

It means people aged 18 to 30 would get their jab before those aged 30 to 50, once people in their 60s are vaccinated.

Some senior officials fear there will be a spike in cases among younger people once society begins to reopen.

Kingston Mills, an immunology professor at Trinity College Dublin, thinks it makes sense once the vulnerable are protected: