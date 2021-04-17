Crews are carrying out repairs to a second burst affecting water supply to approximately 50 houses in the Treankeel area of Kiltimagh.

It follows the successful completion of emergency repairs to a burst watermain in Kiltimagh yesterday evening.

Irish Water and Mayo County Council crews are working to repair this burst as quickly and as safely as possible and in line with COVID-19 protocols.

The works are ongoing and are expected to be completed by 4pm this afternoon, but it may take a couple of hours after this for full supply to return to all customers.

Updates will be available as the repair progresses on the Irish Water website www.water.ie under the water supply and service section.