Two men arrested in connection with the hijacking of a taxi in Galway last night are due to appear in court this evening.

Gardai received reports shortly before midnight that a taxi had been hijacked and its driver forced out of the car on the M18.

A man in his mid 20s, and another in his early 30s were charged this afternoon in connection with the incident and are due before a special sitting of Galway District Court at 6.30pm.