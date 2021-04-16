Gardaí investigating the production of a firearm in Swinford on Wednesday have today arrested a man.

Gardaí from the Claremorris Community Engagement area, the Mayo Crime Unit, and the armed support unit carried out a search of a property in Swinford town at approximately 11am this morning.

During the course of the search Gardaí seized firearms and offensive weapons (subject to examination).

A man in his late 20s was arrested at the scene and is currently detained at Ballina Garda Station under the provisions of Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939.

Investigations are ongoing.