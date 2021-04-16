Ballina Community Clean Up are organising a big Spring Clean this Saturday morning from 8am until 10am.

It's all part of the National Spring Clean and the Earth Day Great Global Cleanup.

As Covid Restrictions remain in place, participants are asked to bring their own gloves, wear masks and adhere to social distancing at all times in order to keep themselves and each other safe.

Anne Marie Flynn from Ballina Community Clean Up says there has been a terrific response to their efforts over the last while.

Full details of the meeting points for Saturday Morning's Spring Clean is on the Ballina Community Clean Up Facebook Page.