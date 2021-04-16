Gardaí have arrested two men following the hijacking of a taxi in Co Galway last night.

Shortly before midnight on Thursday, Gardaí received a report that two males who were passengers in a taxi had attacked the driver and stole his taxi.

The driver was ejected from the car on the M18 motorway.

Gardaí were alerted and observed the car in Claregalway.

A managed containment operation was put in place with assistance from the regional support unit.

The car was brought to a stop in Bothar na dTreabh and two men fled on foot. The two men, one in his mid-20s and the other in his early-30s, were subsequently arrested.

They are currently detained at North Western Regional Garda Headquarters in Murrough, Co Galway under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.