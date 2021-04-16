There’s a call on Mayo TDs to support a bill which would entitle people attending hospital outpatient services to limited free parking.

Mayo Aontú representative Paul Lawless has made the call and if passed, the Bill would allow for three hours of complimentary parking.

HSE statistics released to Aontú show that over €2 million euro has been made through hospital car park charges and clamping fees in Mayo since 2012.

Mr Lawless, a secondary teacher in Ballyhaunis Community School, says that paying car parking charges whilst attending outpatient services is an additional and unnecessary stress for many people to deal with.

He added that these charges are financially hard on cancer patients or patients who are critically ill and who may have to return regularly for hospital treatment.

Paul Lawless told Midwest News that this Bill needs to be passed, as it offers immediate relief and support to those patients.