Mayo County Council Writer in Residence is a partnership between Mayo County Council Arts Service, Library Service and the Heinrich Böll Cottage Achill, with funding from Creative Ireland.

It is an open competition to select a Writer, with the selection based on submissions from applicants.

The total budget of the Residency is €15,000 and includes the writer’s fee, travel and accommodation costs, and a programme budget. The aim of the Residency is to provide the writer an opportunity to concentrate on her/his own work and will also have a strong emphasis on community engagement and enabling creativity in the community.

This is an open call to writers of all genres, but specifically excludes writing in areas such as journalism, religious writing, professional, instructional and academic writing. This Residency supports writing in the English and Irish languages and is open to anyone residing in Ireland.

The timescale of the Residency is June 2021 to December 2021.

The Deadline for submissions is: 12 noon, Friday 30th April 2021 via This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. only.

The full brief is available on the Mayo County Council website under the Arts funding section www.mayo.ie/arts/writer-in-residence or e-mail This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to receive a copy.