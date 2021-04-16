IT Sligo lecturer Dr Marion Dowd will feature on the RTE Documentary “The Burren: Heart of Stone” this Sunday. The two-part documentary that took four years to make, takes a look at one of Ireland’s most unique landscapes. Episode two explores the underground caverns that populate the Burren.

Dr Marion Dowd, who is an IT Sligo Faculty of Science archaeologist specialising in Irish cave archaeology will be speaking about the rituals that took place in caves thousands of years ago.

The documentary was made by award winning director Katrina Costello of Sea Fever Productions and is narrated by actor Brendan Gleeson.

The programme airs on RTE One Television this Sunday at 6.30pm.