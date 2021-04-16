Slight increase in Covid numbers at two hospitals across the region

There's been a slight increase in the number of people with Covid-19 in hospitals today.

190 patients with the virus are receiving treatment, up from 184 yesterday.

Since last week there's been a 10 percent decrease.

In the past 24 hours there have been 12 admissions to hospitals, and 18 discharges.

Across the region there are seven patients with the virus being treated at University Hospital Galway- up two, six at the Portiuncula University Hospital- up one, two at Sligo University Hospital and one at Mayo University Hospital.

Overnight in ICU there were 51 people with the virus receiving treatment.

Of those, three were in Galway and one was in Portiuncula and there are no patients with the virus in Mayo and Sligo.