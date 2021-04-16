The role of the Coroner is essential in any investigation into the mass graves at the former Tuam Mother and baby home, according to Breeda Murphy the PRO of Tuam Mother and Baby Home Alliance.

Earlier this week, the Oireachtas Children’s Committee heard from a range of experts and campaigners as it scrutinised the Industrial Burials Bill. The proposed legislation will enable an agency to be set up to oversee exhumations of remains at former mother and baby home institutions.

Campaigners and experts,strongly argue for coroners to be involved in the investigation of the burials of up to 9,000 babies nationally in the grounds of former institutions. There has been criticism around the proposals in the legislation to disapply the powers of the Coroners Act during the excavation process of the burial sites

The Commission of Investigation Report into these institutions, published earlier this year, found that the religious institutions for unmarried women who got pregnant produced high levels of infant mortality.

Breeda has been telling Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley why the Coroner’s role is vital if there is to be justice for the children buried in the grounds of the former Bon Secours run Tuam Mother and Baby Home and why the Tuam Mother and Baby Home Alliance submitted their view to this week’s Oireachtas Committee Meeting