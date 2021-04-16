A man extradited from Poland yesterday is due to appear at Castlebar District Court this morning in connection with the cultivation and possession of drugs in the Westport area in 2017.

The Polish national, aged 44, was arrested on arrival at Dublin airport yesterday evening.

He was taken to Castlebar Garda Station and was charged under Section 17 of the Misuse of Drugs Act in connection with the cultivation of over 100 cannabis plants, with an estimated street value of 89,000 euro.

He was also charged under Section 15 of the same Act for the possession of 34,000 euro worth of cannabis for supply.

He is due to appear before Castlebar District Court this morning