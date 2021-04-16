Castlerea , county Roscommon, has the lowest house prices in the country, at 85,000 euro, according to the latest figures from the Central Statistics Office.

While Ballyhaunis in county Mayo has one of the lowest median prices in the country at €91,000.

In the 12 months to February 2021, Blackrock in Dublin has the highest median price for a house nationally, at 617,000 euro

Overall, residential property prices increased by 3% nationally in the same 12-month period, showing a rise from 2.6%t in the year to January.

The most expensive Eircode in Mayo was Westport, with median prices at €195,000 according to the CSO.

Castlebar was next highest in the county at €166,000 followed by Ballina at €125,000, Ballinrobe €120,000, and Claremorris €115,750.