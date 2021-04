Gardaí are investigating a serious assault which took place in Sligo Town last night.

Gardai attended an incident in Sligo Town yesterday evening which led to the Pilkington Terrace and Chapel Hill areas being closed.

Midwest news understands that one man has received non- life threatening injuries as a result of the incident.

Another man remains in custody this morning.

Gardai have appealed to anybody with information on the incident to contact Sligo Garda station on 071 91 57000