Progress is being made on the application for the proposed extension of Galway Harbour.

Galway Chamber have welcomed the completion of a "Statement of Case" by An Bord Pleanála on the strategic infrastructure application.

An Bord Pleanála stated that it was of the view that the proposed development as part of this application should be given consent for imperative reasons of overriding public interest (IROPI).

This recommendation will have a significant positive impact for not just the City, but for the wider region.

CEO of Galway Chamber Kenny Deery has been giving more details to Midwest News.