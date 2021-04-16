Ireland's current Covid-19 numbers are 'better than anything we could have hoped for a few weeks ago', according to the National Public Health Emergency Team.

New cases of the virus have steadily dropped with 309 confirmed yesterday - bringing the five-day moving average to 358, down 12 percent on last week.

Across Connacht there are 13 new cases in Galway, eight in Mayo, less than five in Leitrim and no new cases in either Sligo or Roscommon.

Latest figures show there were 174 patients with the disease in public hospitals, and 48 in ICU.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn says the improvement is down to people following the public health advice.