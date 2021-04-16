Two areas in Mayo have rates of Covid-19 in excess of the national average.

The Castlebar and Ballina Local Electoral Areas have rates of 147 and 136 cases per 100,000 people respectively in the two-week period that ended on Monday.

This compares to a national average of infection over that period of 132 cases per 100,000 and equates to 44 cases in Castlebar and 34 in Ballina.

The Claremorris area had a rate of 118, it was 38 in Westport, 35 in Swinford per 100,000 and there were less than 5 cases in Belmullet over the period.