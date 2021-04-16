Gardaí arrested a man and seized €90,000 worth of Cocaine and Cannabis herb following an operation in Ballinasloe.

As part of an ongoing surveillance operation, Gardaí conducted a search in Poolboy Bog, Ballinasloe shortly before 3:45pm yesterday afternoon.

During the course of the search, Gardaí seized approximately €70,000 worth of cocaine and €20,000 worth of cannabis along with other drug paraphernalia.

All of the suspected drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

A male in his 20s was arrested at the scene and taken to Ballinasloe Garda station, where he was detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before Ballinasloe District Court on the 22nd April 2021.