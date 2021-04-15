A fifth person has been arrested as part of Operation Boxplot by Gardaí from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB).

A male (20s) was arrested in Co Westmeath earlier today for an offence pursuant to Section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006.

He is currently detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007 in Castlerea Garda Station.

Earlier today four men were arrested in connection with investigations into Invoice Redirect Fraud.

Searches took place in Roscommon, Cork, and Tipperary today where the four men were detained.

Those operations are targeting gangs that Gardai believe are laundering money that's been received fraudulently.