New Covid-19 infections fell over a fifth last week -- with NPHET now saying there are clear signs transmission is down.

The latest data shows 309 more people have contracted the virus, and eight more patients are confirmed to have died.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly's called it the "most positive" briefing he's had from officials in "a long time".

The reproduction number's estimated at between zero-point seven and one.

Across Connacht there are 13 new cases in Galway, eight in Mayo, less than five in Leitrim and no new cases in either Sligo or Roscommon.